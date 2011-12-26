Dec 26 Kyushu Electric Power Co started planned
maintenance on the 1,180-megawatt No.4 reactor at its Genkai nuclear plant late on
Sunday, as scheduled.
It means only six reactors are now online in Japan with a capacity of 5,624 MW,
leaving just 11.5 percent of the nation's total nuclear power capacity in use.
Public fears about nuclear safety sparked by the Fukushima radiation crisis have
prompted the nation's nuclear watchdog to require utilities to conduct stress tests as a
precondition for restarting reactors stopped for routine maintenance.
But it is unclear when the Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency or the government
will approve the stress test reports or when approval will be given by local authorities
for reactor restarts.
Japan, the world's third-biggest nuclear power user, has 54 reactors for commercial
use, with a total generating capacity of 48,960 MW.
In the table below, capacities are shown in megawatts. "P" represents a planned
regular inspection shutdown and "U" an unplanned shutdown.
Company Plant Unit MW Current status
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 1 460 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 2 784 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 3 784 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 4 784 P from Nov. 30, 2010
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 5 784 P from Jan 3, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 6 1,100 P from Aug. 14, 2010
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 1 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 2 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 3 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 4 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 1 1,100 P from Aug. 6, 2011
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 2 1,100 U from July 16, 2007
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 3 1,100 P from Sept 19, 2007
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 4 1,100 P from Feb. 11, 2008
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 5 1,100 On line from Nov 18, 2010
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 6 1,356 On line from Jan. 23, 2011
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 7 1,356 P from Aug. 23, 2011
Kansai Electric Mihama 1 340 P from Nov. 24, 2010
Kansai Electric Mihama 2 500 U from Dec. 8, 2011
Kansai Electric Mihama 3 826 P from May 14, 2011
Kansai Electric Ohi 1 1,175 U from July 16, 2011
Kansai Electric Ohi 2 1,175 P from Dec. 16, 2011
Kansai Electric Ohi 3 1,180 P from Mar 18, 2011
Kansai Electric Ohi 4 1,180 P from July 22, 2011
Kansai Electric Takahama 1 826 P from Jan. 10, 2011
Kansai Electric Takahama 2 826 P from Nov. 25, 2011
Kansai Electric Takahama 3 870 On line from Dec. 22, 2010
Kansai Electric Takahama 4 870 P from July 21, 2011
Chubu Electric Hamaoka 3 1,100 P from Nov. 29, 2010
Chubu Electric Hamaoka 4 1,137 U from May 13, 2011
Chubu Electric Hamaoka 5 1,380 U from May 14, 2011
Tohoku Electric Onagawa 1 524 P from Sept 10, 2011
Tohoku Electric Onagawa 2 825 U from March 11, 2011
Tohoku Electric Onagawa 3 825 P from Sept 10, 2011
Tohoku Electric Higashidori 1 1,100 P from Feb. 6, 2011
Kyushu Electric Genkai 1 559 P from Dec. 1, 2011
Kyushu Electric Genkai 2 559 P from Jan 29, 2011
Kyushu Electric Genkai 3 1,180 P from Dec. 11, 2010
Kyushu Electric Genkai 4 1,180 P from Dec. 25, 2011
Kyushu Electric Sendai 1 890 P from May 10, 2011
Kyushu Electric Sendai 2 890 P from Sept. 1, 2011
Chugoku Electric Shimane 1 460 P from Nov 8, 2010
Chugoku Electric Shimane 2 820 On line from Dec 2, 2010
Shikoku Electric Ikata 1 566 P from Sept. 4, 2011
Shikoku Electric Ikata 2 566 On line from Nov. 12, 2010
Shikoku Electric Ikata 3 890 P from April 29, 2011
Hokkaido Electric Tomari 1 579 P from April 22, 2011
Hokkaido Electric Tomari 2 579 P from Aug. 26, 2011
Hokkaido Electric Tomari 3 912 On line from March 7, 2011
Hokuriku Electric Shika 1 540 P from Oct. 8, 2011
Hokuriku Electric Shika 2 1,206 P from March 11, 2011
Japan Atomic Power Tokai Daini 1 1,100 P from May 21, 2011
Japan Atomic Power Tsuruga 1 357 P from Jan. 26, 2011
Japan Atomic Power Tsuruga 2 1,160 P from Aug. 29, 2011
