March 26 Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the Fukushima plant, shut down its last running reactor, the No. 6 unit at the Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant, at 1:46 a.m. on Monday (1646 GMT on Sunday) for planned maintenance, leaving only one of Japan's 54 reactors online. The one remaining reactor, Hokkaido Electric's Tomari No.3, is scheduled to go off line on May 5 for maintenance. The capacity of the last remaining reactor is 912 megawatts, meaning just 1.9 percent of the nation's total nuclear power capacity remains in use, raising concerns about a power crunch if none of the reactors taken off-line after the Fukushima crisis is restarted. Public fears about nuclear safety sparked by the Fukushima radiation crisis have prompted the nation's nuclear watchdog to require utilities to conduct stress tests as a precondition for restarting reactors before the central and local governments make a final decision. Safety worries have kept reactors that underwent regular maintenance from going back on stream after the Fukushima disaster, triggered by a huge tsunami last March. The government is keen to get some running again, but must first persuade wary locals that the plants are safe. Despite a noisy protest by anti-nuclear activists, Japan's Nuclear Safety Commission on Friday endorsed computer-simulated stress tests on Kansai Electric Power's No.3 and No.4 reactors in the town of Ohi in Fukui prefecture. The Commission's move clears the way for the premier and three other ministers to meet on the restarts, but there was no sign of when they might do so. Japan, which before the March disaster was the world's third-biggest user of nuclear power, has 54 reactors for commercial use, with a total generating capacity of 48,960 MW. Tokyo Electric plans to scrap the first four reactors of the crippled Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant. In the table below, capacities are shown in megawatts. "P" represents a planned regular inspection shutdown and "U" an unplanned shutdown. Company Plant Unit MW Current status Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 1 460 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 2 784 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 3 784 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 4 784 P from Nov. 30, 2010 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 5 784 P from Jan 3, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 6 1,100 P from Aug. 14, 2010 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 1 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 2 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 3 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 4 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 1 1,100 P from Aug. 6, 2011 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 2 1,100 U from July 16, 2007 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 3 1,100 P from Sept 19, 2007 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 4 1,100 P from Feb. 11, 2008 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 5 1,100 P from Jan. 25, 2012 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 6 1,356 P from March 26, 2012 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 7 1,356 P from Aug. 23, 2011 Kansai Electric Mihama 1 340 P from Nov. 24, 2010 Kansai Electric Mihama 2 500 U from Dec. 8, 2011 Kansai Electric Mihama 3 826 P from May 14, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 1 1,175 U from July 16, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 2 1,175 P from Dec. 16, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 3 1,180 P from Mar 18, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 4 1,180 P from July 22, 2011 Kansai Electric Takahama 1 826 P from Jan. 10, 2011 Kansai Electric Takahama 2 826 P from Nov. 25, 2011 Kansai Electric Takahama 3 870 P from Feb. 20, 2012 Kansai Electric Takahama 4 870 P from July 21, 2011 Chubu Electric Hamaoka 3 1,100 P from Nov. 29, 2010 Chubu Electric Hamaoka 4 1,137 P from Jan. 25, 2012 Chubu Electric Hamaoka 5 1,380 P from March 22, 2012 Tohoku Electric Onagawa 1 524 P from Sept. 10, 2011 Tohoku Electric Onagawa 2 825 U from March 11, 2011 Tohoku Electric Onagawa 3 825 P from Sept 10, 2011 Tohoku Electric Higashidori 1 1,100 P from Feb. 6, 2011 Kyushu Electric Genkai 1 559 P from Dec. 1, 2011 Kyushu Electric Genkai 2 559 P from Jan. 29, 2011 Kyushu Electric Genkai 3 1,180 P from Dec. 11, 2010 Kyushu Electric Genkai 4 1,180 P from Dec. 25, 2011 Kyushu Electric Sendai 1 890 P from May 10, 2011 Kyushu Electric Sendai 2 890 P from Sept. 1, 2011 Chugoku Electric Shimane 1 460 P from Nov. 8, 2010 Chugoku Electric Shimane 2 820 P from Jan. 27, 2012 Shikoku Electric Ikata 1 566 P from Sept. 4, 2011 Shikoku Electric Ikata 2 566 P from Jan. 13, 2012 Shikoku Electric Ikata 3 890 P from April 29, 2011 Hokkaido Electric Tomari 1 579 P from April 22, 2011 Hokkaido Electric Tomari 2 579 P from Aug. 26, 2011 Hokkaido Electric Tomari 3 912 On line from March 7, 2011 Hokuriku Electric Shika 1 540 P from Oct. 8, 2011 Hokuriku Electric Shika 2 1,206 P from March 11, 2011 Japan Atomic Power Tokai Daini 1 1,100 P from May 21, 2011 Japan Atomic Power Tsuruga 1 357 P from Jan. 26, 2011 Japan Atomic Power Tsuruga 2 1,160 P from Aug. 29, 2011 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Yoko Kubota and Risa Maeda; Editing by Ed Davies)