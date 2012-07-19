July 19 Kansai Electric Power Co said it restarted the 1,180-megawatt No.4 unit at its Ohi plant on July 18, Japan's second nuclear reactor to come back online since the Fukushima crisis. The company said it would resume power generation from the unit sometime between July 21-23 and begin full-capacity power generation around July 25-28. The government on June 16 approved the restart of the two Ohi reactors to avert a potential summer power crunch, and the No.3 reactor was restarted on July 1. Restarting the two reactors would reduce LNG usage by about 180,000 tonnes per month, according to Reuters calculations. If the reactors are replacing oil-fired generation, Japan's crude requirements would fall by about 70,000 barrels per day. All but two of the country's 50 nuclear reactors have been offline for safety checks, and the gap is being met by firing up costly fossil fuel units and through energy-saving steps. Before the Fukushima crisis, Japan relied on nuclear power for about 30 percent of its electricity and was the world's third-biggest user after the United States and France. Japan's 50 reactors for commercial use have a total generating capacity of 46,148 megawatts. The four most severely damaged reactors at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant have been officially scrapped. In the table below, capacities are shown in megawatts. "P" represents a planned regular inspection shutdown and "U" an unplanned shutdown. Company Plant Unit MW Current status Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 5 784 P from Jan 3, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 6 1,100 P from Aug. 14, 2010 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 1 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 2 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 3 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 4 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 1 1,100 P from Aug. 6, 2011 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 2 1,100 U from July 16, 2007 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 3 1,100 P from Sept 19, 2007 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 4 1,100 P from Feb. 11, 2008 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 5 1,100 P from Jan. 25, 2012 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 6 1,356 P from March 26, 2012 Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 7 1,356 P from Aug. 23, 2011 Kansai Electric Mihama 1 340 P from Nov. 24, 2010 Kansai Electric Mihama 2 500 U from Dec. 8, 2011 Kansai Electric Mihama 3 826 P from May 14, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 1 1,175 U from July 16, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 2 1,175 P from Dec. 16, 2011 Kansai Electric Ohi 3 1,180 On line from July 1, 2012 Kansai Electric Ohi 4 1,180 On line from July 18, 2012 Kansai Electric Takahama 1 826 P from Jan. 10, 2011 Kansai Electric Takahama 2 826 P from Nov. 25, 2011 Kansai Electric Takahama 3 870 P from Feb. 20, 2012 Kansai Electric Takahama 4 870 P from July 21, 2011 Chubu Electric Hamaoka 3 1,100 P from Nov. 29, 2010 Chubu Electric Hamaoka 4 1,137 P from Jan. 25, 2012 Chubu Electric Hamaoka 5 1,380 P from March 22, 2012 Tohoku Electric Onagawa 1 524 P from Sept. 10, 2011 Tohoku Electric Onagawa 2 825 U from March 11, 2011 Tohoku Electric Onagawa 3 825 P from Sept 10, 2011 Tohoku Electric Higashidori 1 1,100 P from Feb. 6, 2011 Kyushu Electric Genkai 1 559 P from Dec. 1, 2011 Kyushu Electric Genkai 2 559 P from Jan. 29, 2011 Kyushu Electric Genkai 3 1,180 P from Dec. 11, 2010 Kyushu Electric Genkai 4 1,180 P from Dec. 25, 2011 Kyushu Electric Sendai 1 890 P from May 10, 2011 Kyushu Electric Sendai 2 890 P from Sept. 1, 2011 Chugoku Electric Shimane 1 460 P from Nov. 8, 2010 Chugoku Electric Shimane 2 820 P from Jan. 27, 2012 Shikoku Electric Ikata 1 566 P from Sept. 4, 2011 Shikoku Electric Ikata 2 566 P from Jan. 13, 2012 Shikoku Electric Ikata 3 890 P from April 29, 2011 Hokkaido Electric Tomari 1 579 P from April 22, 2011 Hokkaido Electric Tomari 2 579 P from Aug. 26, 2011 Hokkaido Electric Tomari 3 912 P from May 5, 2012 Hokuriku Electric Shika 1 540 P from Oct. 8, 2011 Hokuriku Electric Shika 2 1,206 P from March 11, 2011 Japan Atomic Power Tokai Daini 1 1,100 P from May 21, 2011 Japan Atomic Power Tsuruga 1 357 P from Jan. 26, 2011 Japan Atomic Power Tsuruga 2 1,160 P from Aug. 29, 2011 (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Perry)