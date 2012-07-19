July 19 Kansai Electric Power Co said it restarted the
1,180-megawatt No.4 unit at its Ohi plant on July 18, Japan's second nuclear reactor to
come back online since the Fukushima crisis.
The company said it would resume power generation from the unit sometime between
July 21-23 and begin full-capacity power generation around July 25-28.
The government on June 16 approved the restart of the two Ohi reactors to avert a
potential summer power crunch, and the No.3 reactor was restarted on July 1.
Restarting the two reactors would reduce LNG usage by about 180,000 tonnes per
month, according to Reuters calculations. If the reactors are replacing oil-fired
generation, Japan's crude requirements would fall by about 70,000 barrels per day.
All but two of the country's 50 nuclear reactors have been offline for safety
checks, and the gap is being met by firing up costly fossil fuel units and through
energy-saving steps.
Before the Fukushima crisis, Japan relied on nuclear power for about 30 percent of
its electricity and was the world's third-biggest user after the United States and
France.
Japan's 50 reactors for commercial use have a total generating capacity of 46,148
megawatts. The four most severely damaged reactors at Tokyo Electric Power Co's
Fukushima Daiichi plant have been officially scrapped.
In the table below, capacities are shown in megawatts. "P" represents a planned
regular inspection shutdown and "U" an unplanned shutdown.
Company Plant Unit MW Current status
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 5 784 P from Jan 3, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daiichi 6 1,100 P from Aug. 14, 2010
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 1 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 2 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 3 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Fukushima-Daini 4 1,100 U from Mar. 11, 2011
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 1 1,100 P from Aug. 6, 2011
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 2 1,100 U from July 16, 2007
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 3 1,100 P from Sept 19, 2007
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 4 1,100 P from Feb. 11, 2008
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 5 1,100 P from Jan. 25, 2012
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 6 1,356 P from March 26, 2012
Tokyo Electric Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 7 1,356 P from Aug. 23, 2011
Kansai Electric Mihama 1 340 P from Nov. 24, 2010
Kansai Electric Mihama 2 500 U from Dec. 8, 2011
Kansai Electric Mihama 3 826 P from May 14, 2011
Kansai Electric Ohi 1 1,175 U from July 16, 2011
Kansai Electric Ohi 2 1,175 P from Dec. 16, 2011
Kansai Electric Ohi 3 1,180 On line from July 1, 2012
Kansai Electric Ohi 4 1,180 On line from July 18, 2012
Kansai Electric Takahama 1 826 P from Jan. 10, 2011
Kansai Electric Takahama 2 826 P from Nov. 25, 2011
Kansai Electric Takahama 3 870 P from Feb. 20, 2012
Kansai Electric Takahama 4 870 P from July 21, 2011
Chubu Electric Hamaoka 3 1,100 P from Nov. 29, 2010
Chubu Electric Hamaoka 4 1,137 P from Jan. 25, 2012
Chubu Electric Hamaoka 5 1,380 P from March 22, 2012
Tohoku Electric Onagawa 1 524 P from Sept. 10, 2011
Tohoku Electric Onagawa 2 825 U from March 11, 2011
Tohoku Electric Onagawa 3 825 P from Sept 10, 2011
Tohoku Electric Higashidori 1 1,100 P from Feb. 6, 2011
Kyushu Electric Genkai 1 559 P from Dec. 1, 2011
Kyushu Electric Genkai 2 559 P from Jan. 29, 2011
Kyushu Electric Genkai 3 1,180 P from Dec. 11, 2010
Kyushu Electric Genkai 4 1,180 P from Dec. 25, 2011
Kyushu Electric Sendai 1 890 P from May 10, 2011
Kyushu Electric Sendai 2 890 P from Sept. 1, 2011
Chugoku Electric Shimane 1 460 P from Nov. 8, 2010
Chugoku Electric Shimane 2 820 P from Jan. 27, 2012
Shikoku Electric Ikata 1 566 P from Sept. 4, 2011
Shikoku Electric Ikata 2 566 P from Jan. 13, 2012
Shikoku Electric Ikata 3 890 P from April 29, 2011
Hokkaido Electric Tomari 1 579 P from April 22, 2011
Hokkaido Electric Tomari 2 579 P from Aug. 26, 2011
Hokkaido Electric Tomari 3 912 P from May 5, 2012
Hokuriku Electric Shika 1 540 P from Oct. 8, 2011
Hokuriku Electric Shika 2 1,206 P from March 11, 2011
Japan Atomic Power Tokai Daini 1 1,100 P from May 21, 2011
Japan Atomic Power Tsuruga 1 357 P from Jan. 26, 2011
Japan Atomic Power Tsuruga 2 1,160 P from Aug. 29, 2011
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Perry)