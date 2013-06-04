TOKYO, June 4 Tokyo Electric Power Co
said on Tuesday it had detected radioactive caesium in
groundwater flowing into its wrecked Fukushima Daiichi plant,
reversing an earlier finding that any contamination was
negligible.
The announcement is yet another example of Tokyo Electric
initially downplaying a problem, only to revise its findings
because of faulty procedures. It casts further doubt over its
control over the cleanup of the worst nuclear disaster since
Chernobyl in 1986.
"Once again, they've missed something they should be aware
of," said Atsushi Kasai, a former researcher of radiation
protection at the Japan Atomic Energy Research Institute.
"This shows again they lack the qualification to be managing
the plant, which is the root cause of their failure to contain
the March 11 disaster."
In recent weeks, the company has been battling with leaks of
radioactive water and power outages -- more than two years after
an earthquake and tsunami knocked out power and cooling and
caused three reactor meltdowns.
The discovery that groundwater is also being contaminated
before it enters the damaged reactor buildings compounds the
problems for the company known as Tepco.
It has been trying to convince local authorities and
fishermen that the groundwater has negligible levels of
contamination and is safe enough to be dumped into the ocean.
About 400 tonnes of groundwater flow daily into the reactor
buildings only to be mixed with highly contaminated water that
comes from cooling the melted fuel.
That water has to be stored in tanks and pits. Leaks in the
latter in recent weeks have prompted it to scramble to build
more tanks.
Tepco on May 30 told fishermen that radioactive caesium in
the groundwater was at a level that could not be detected.
But the results were false as they were skewed by using
procedures that failed to take into account the background
radiation at the damaged plant, Tepco told Reuters on Tuesday.
The findings were earlier reported by local media.
"We'll have to correct the way we analyse sample data," said
Mayumi Yoshida, a Tepco spokeswoman.
The revised results still show the radiation level to be
below what Tepco views as the upper limit for releasing
groundwater -- one becquerel of caesium 137 per litre. A
becquerel is a measure of radioactivity.
Follow up analysis showed the groundwater had 0.22 becquerel
of caesium-134 per litre and 0.39 becquerel of cesium-137 per
litre rather than an undetectable amount, Yoshida said.
The contamination likely comes from fallout from the
radiation plume the station emitted during the meltdowns, Kasai
said.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing
by Ron Popeski)