TOKYO, April 6 Japan's nuclear power plant
utilisation rate for 10 utilities with reactors fell to an
average 4.2 percent in March from 58.3 percent a year earlier,
Japan Atomic Industrial Forum Inc (JAIF) said on Friday.
The run rate was down from 6.1 percent in February and marked
the lowest since comparable data was first compiled in April
1977.
Only one of Japan's 54 reactors is currently generating power
amid public fears about nuclear safety due to the radiation
crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi
plant, which has made authorities wary of giving utilities the
go-ahead to restart units closed for routine maintenance.
