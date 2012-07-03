TOKYO, July 3 Japan's total nuclear power plant
usage fell to an average of 0.8 percent in the April to June
quarter, hit by zero output from its 10 nuclear power generators
since early May, a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade
ministry data showed on Tuesday.
The quarterly run rate fell sharply from 42.8 percent in the
same period a year earlier. The 912-MW No.3 reactor at the
Tomari plant operated by Hokkaido Electric Power Co was
the only unit that operated during the period, but it entered
planned maintenance shutdown on May 5.
The utilisation rate fell to zero in June from 0.3 percent
in May, the first time that the monthly figure has shown no
plant generated electricity since comparable data was first
compiled in April 1977.
The run rate in the January-June period also fell to 3.9
percent from 53.8 percent in the corresponding period a year
earlier, according to the Reuters calculation.
The July run rate will not hit zero again as Kansai Electric
on Sunday restarted the 1,180-MW No. 3 unit at its Ohi
atomic plant, making it the country's first nuclear reactor to
come back online since the Fukushima crisis last year, despite
public safety concerns.
Nine Japanese utilities and a non-utility electricity
wholesaler, Japan Atomic Power Co., have 50 nuclear power
generators for commercial use, with a total generating capacity
of 46,148 MW, the world's third-largest.
