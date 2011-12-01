(Repeats to fix formatting) * Run rate recovers from record-low 18.5 pct in Oct * Dec run rate set to fall to a fresh record low TOKYO, Dec 1 Japan's nuclear run rate edged up from a record low to 20.1 percent in November after a reactor was restarted temporarily, but the December rate is set to decline to a new record as four reactors will be shut for planned maintenance. Public fears about nuclear safety after the crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, the world's worst atomic disaster in 25 years, have prevented authorities from allowing utilities to restart reactors closed for regular maintenance. The average nuclear power plant utilisation rate at Japan's 10 atomic energy generators climbed from 18.5 percent in October but was down from 71.3 percent a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on trade ministry data showed on Thursday. Kyushu Electric Power Co restarted its 1,180-megawatt Genkai No.4 reactor on Nov. 1 after fixing an unspecified problem but it will be shut down for maintenance in December. Kyushu Electric on Thursday was working to shut its 559-megawatt Genkai No.1 reactor by the end of the day. By the end of December, only 6 of Japan's 54 reactors will be operational. Prior to the March disaster, Japan had the world's third-largest nuclear generating capacity of 48,960 megawatts. Following is a list of Japan's nuclear power operators and their nuclear power utilisation rates for November, according to Reuters calculations. Year-earlier figures are in parentheses. November Company Run rate (%) Hokkaido Electric Power Co 45.6 (103.1) Tohoku Electric Power Co 0.0 (79.9) Tokyo Electric Power Co 14.5 (48.5) Chubu Electric Power Co 0.0 (29.5) Hokuriku Electric Power Co 0.0 (100.5) Kansai Electric Power Co 34.2 (93.0) Chugoku Electric Power Co 64.0 (0.0) Shikoku Electric Power Co 28.0 (88.3) Kyushu Electric Power Co 31.7 (101.2) Japan Atomic Power Co 0.0 (103.1) Total 20.1 (71.3) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)