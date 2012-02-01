TOKYO Feb 1 The average nuclear power plant utilisation rate at Japan's 10 atomic energy generators fell to 10.3 percent in January from 66.1 percent a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry data showed.

Public fears about nuclear safety after the crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, the world's worst atomic disaster in 25 years, have prevented authorities from giving utilities the go-ahead to restart reactors closed for regular maintenance. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)