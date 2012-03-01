TOKYO, March 1 Japan's nuclear power plant utilisation rate for 10 utilities with reactors fell to an average 6.1 percent in February from 70.8 percent a year earlier , a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry data showed on Thursday.

It marked the lowest rate since comparable data began to be compiled in April 1977.

Currently, only two of Japan's 54 reactors are generating power amid public fears about nuclear safety due to the radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, which has made authorities wary of giving utilities the go-ahead to restart units closed for maintenance.