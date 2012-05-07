TOKYO May 7 Japan's total nuclear power plant utilisation rate by 10 firms fell to an average 2.0 percent in April, down from 50.9 percent a year earlier, a Reuters calculation based on monthly trade ministry data showed on Monday.

The run rate was also down from 4.2 percent in March as only one reactor, Hokkaido Electric Power's 912-megawatt Tomari No.3 unit, generated electricity last month. The run rate in April was the lowest since comparable data was first compiled in April 1977.

The last active reactor, Tomari No.3, ceased power generation and entered planned maintenance on Saturday.

Reactors entering routine maintenance have remained closed amid public fears about nuclear safety due to the radiation crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi plant, wrecked in last year's earthquake and tsunami.

Public safety fears inflamed by the widespread contamination and mass evacuations that ensued have made authorities wary of giving utilities the go-ahead for reactor restarts.

Nine Japanese utilities and a non-utility electricity wholesaler Japan Atomic Power Co. have 50 nuclear power generators for commercial use, with a total generating capacity of 46,148 megawatts, the world's third-largest.

The number of reactors declined from 54 after Tokyo Electric Power Co scrapped four reactors at its Fukushima Daiichi plant on April 19. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)