TOKYO Aug 1 Japan's total nuclear power plant utilisation rate at its 10 nuclear power generators rose to an average 2.9 percent in July f r om zero in June, a Reuters calculation based on trade ministry data showed on Wednesday, reflecting the restart of two reactors at Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear plant.

The run rate still marks a sharp fall from 33.9 percent in July 2011.

Last month, western Japan's Kansai Electric resumed operations at two reactors to avert potential blackouts over the summer. They were the first restarts since last year's Fukushima nuclear disaster, which by early this May had left all of the country's 50 units offline for safety checks. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)