TOKYO, Sept 3 Japan's nuclear power plant
utilisation rate rose to 5.1 percent in August from 2.9 percent
in July, a Reuters calculation based on trade ministry data
showed on Monday.
With only two reactors in operation, the run rate marks a
sharp fall from 26.4 percent in August 2011.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has suggested no more reactors
will be allowed to restart until a new nuclear regulator takes
over from existing watchdogs, due this month. It is expected to
take several months for the new regulator to announce its own
safety regulations.
In July, Kansai Electric Power Co resumed
operations of two reactors at its Ohi plant after receiving
approval from Noda and three other key ministers to avert
potential blackouts in Osaka and surrounding areas of western
Japan over the summer peak demand period.
They were the first restarts since last year's earthquake
and tsunami triggered the Fukushima nuclear crisis, which by
early May this year had resulted in all of the country's 50
reactors being kept offline for safety checks.
Nine Japanese utilities and a non-utility electricity
wholesaler, Japan Atomic Power Co, have 50 nuclear power
generators for commercial use, with a total generating capacity
of 46,148 MW.
Before Fukushima, Japan had 54 reactors that supplied about
30 percent of the nation's electricity needs.
Japan's government, wary of public opinion ahead of an
election, is leaning towards setting a target to eliminate
nuclear power by 2030 - a major policy shift for an economy that
had planned to boost the role of nuclear energy before the
Fukushima crisis.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)