A radiation gauge shows a reading of 6.40 milliSieverts per hour during a temporary return visit by evacuees to Okuma town, inside of the 20km (12 miles) radius around the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO Japan's nuclear safety watchdog on Monday approved initial stress tests on the first pair of dozens of idled reactors, an early step in efforts to rebuild public trust in atomic energy after the world's worst nuclear accident in 25 years.

Only three of Japan's 54 reactors are online 11 months after a major earthquake and tsunami crippled the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in the country's northeast.

Most have been stopped for regular maintenance and the rest are set to go off-line by April, raising concerns about a power crunch next summer, when demand peaks.

The accident, the most serious since the explosion and fire at Chernobyl in Ukraine in 1986, led to widespread contamination, prompted mass evacuations and has forced the government to review its overall energy policy.

Clearing the first stage tests against extreme events -- such as the March 11 disaster -- is a necessary hurdle for the restart of the two reactors run by the Kansai Electric Power Co at its Ohi plant in western Japan.

The two reactors still need to undergo a second-stage of a broader, comprehensive safety assessment by the Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency (NISA), but the timeframe of that test is yet to be set, an official from the watchdog said.

The tests must next be validated by the Nuclear Safety Commission of Japan. Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and three other relevant cabinet ministers will then meet to give final approval, but local governments also need to give the nod.

Local government agreement is not required by law, but Tokyo has made clear it is reluctant to override wary public opinion.

