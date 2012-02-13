TOKYO Feb 13 Japan's nuclear safety
watchdog on Monday approved initial stress tests on the first
pair of dozens of idled reactors, an early step in efforts to
rebuild public trust in atomic energy after the world's worst
nuclear accident in 25 years.
Only three of Japan's 54 reactors are online 11 months after
a major earthquake and tsunami crippled the Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear power plant in the country's northeast.
Most have been stopped for regular maintenance and the rest
are set to go off-line by April, raising concerns about a power
crunch next summer, when demand peaks.
The accident, the most serious since the explosion and fire
at Chernobyl in Ukraine in 1986, led to widespread
contamination, prompted mass evacuations and has forced the
government to review its overall energy policy.
Clearing the first stage tests against extreme events -- such
as the March 11 disaster -- is a necessary hurdle for the
restart of the two reactors run by the Kansai Electric Power Co
at its Ohi plant in western Japan.
The two reactors still need to undergo a second-stage of a
broader, comprehensive safety assessment by the Nuclear and
Industrial Safety Agency (NISA), but the timeframe of that test
is yet to be set, an official from the watchdog said.
The tests must next be validated by the Nuclear Safety
Commission of Japan. Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and three
other relevant cabinet ministers will then meet to give final
approval, but local governments also need to give the nod.
Local government agreement is not required by law, but Tokyo
has made clear it is reluctant to override wary public opinion.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)