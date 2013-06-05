SEOUL South Korean regulators said on Wednesday that they have identified two more nuclear power plants that used parts with forged test certificates.

A source at state-run Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said the two reactors are under construction, and the findings won't immediately affect current power supply, which is already short due to the lack of nuclear power supply.

Seoul last month warned of power shortages and rolling blackouts due to the closure of two reactors and the extended shutdown of a third to replace parts supplied using fake documents. The move will crimp power supplies and likely lead to more imports of natural gas to generate electricity.

South Korea operates 23 nuclear reactors.

Local cable TV news network YTN said earlier on Wednesday that the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission had identified cabling in two additional reactors that used forged test certificates.

Another source at Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Corp, which runs Korean reactors and owned by state-run Korea Electric Power Corp (015760.KS), said construction of the two plants will be complete by the end of the year and September 2014.

