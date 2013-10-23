SEOUL South Korea's nuclear regulator said another nuclear power reactor will be shut, to allow checks on welding quality related to the safety of a steam generator, raising concerns over power shortages again this winter.

This winter is projected to be colder than usual and will likely drive up the country's peak power demand, increasing the risk of power shortages like this summer and last winter.

Following a series of nuclear power reactor shutdowns since late 2012, Asia's fourth largest economy has been striving to avoid blackouts during peak demand seasons of summer and winter.

Next Wednesday's reactor closure follows the Nuclear Safety & Security Commission's decision last month to halt the operations of a 950-megawatt nuclear reactor in Yeonggwang county, 250 km (155 miles) southwest of Seoul.

With the latest closure, seven of the country's total 23 reactors, which generate a third of its electricity, will be offline.

Three were shut after fake safety certificates for reactor parts were discovered in May, leading a government working group to recommend reducing the reliance on nuclear power. The rest were closed for scheduled maintenance and one because it had reached the end of its life span.

Cable replacement triggered by fake certificates has delayed completion of two new nuclear reactors by a year, leaving a gap that could bring power cuts in peak seasons.

The nuclear safety commission said in a statement that welding quality tests will be conducted on the latest reactor to be shut and that it was hard to say when it would be restarted.

(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Meeyoung Cho and Michael Perry)