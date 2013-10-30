SEOUL Oct 30 South Korea's nuclear safety
regulator said it has approved the restart of one of the
country's 23 nuclear reactors after a two-month maintenance
shutdown, while six others remain offline.
Asia's fourth-largest economy faces severe power shortages
this winter and next summer due to nuclear plants that have been
shut amid a safety scandal that started late last year.
The scheduled maintenance check had "confirmed the reactor's
and related facilities' performance and operation technology had
met required levels," said a statement from Nuclear Safety &
Security Commission on Wednesday.
Six other reactors remain offline, including three shut
since May to replace cables supplied with fake documents,
another awaiting approval for an extension on its 30-year
life-span, and a fifth shut for scheduled maintenance, according
to the KHNP web site (www.khnp.co.kr).
A sixth reactor was closed on Wednesday to check welding
work related to the safety of a steam generator.
With the commission's approval, Hanbit No. 1 in Yeonggwang
county, 250 km (155 miles) southwest of Seoul, will restart on
Friday or Saturday, a source from Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power
(KHNP) said.
KHNP, fully owned by state-run utility Korea Electric Power
Corp (KEPCO), operates South Korea's nuclear
reactors, which supply about a third of the country's power.
South Korea is under pressure to reduce its reliance on
nuclear power generation due to the safety scandal that led to
the indictment of 100 people for corruption.
Some activists' worries have also been heightened by the
continuing Fukushima nuclear crisis in neighbouring Japan.
(Reporting by Michelle Kim and Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tom
Hogue)