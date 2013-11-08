SEOUL Nov 8 South Korea's nuclear safety
regulator said on Friday it had approved the restart of one of
the country's 23 nuclear reactors after a scheduled maintenance
shutdown since Oct. 1, but five others remain offline.
Asia's fourth-largest economy faces possible blackouts this
winter after several nuclear plants were halted because of a
safety scandal that started late last year and which has led to
calls for its reliance on nuclear power to be scaled back.
Tests conducted during the maintenance show that the
performance and operation of the reactor to be restarted and its
related facilities were "satisfactory", the Nuclear Safety and
Security Commission said in a statement on Friday.
Of the five other reactors still offline, three have been
shut since May because they have to replace cables that were
supplied with fake documents.
Another has reached the end of its 30-year life span and is
awaiting approval for an extension, while a fifth was closed
last month to check welding work related to the safety of a
steam generator.
The regulator gave approval for another reactor to start up
last week after maintenance.
After Friday's approval, Hanul No. 1 in Uljin county, 225 km
(140 miles) southeast of Seoul, will supply electricity from
Sunday afternoon, a spokesman at Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power
(KHNP) said.
KHNP, fully owned by state-run utility Korea Electric Power
Corp (KEPCO), operates all South Korea's nuclear
reactors, which supply about a third of the country's power.
The safety scandal, which has led to the indictment of 100
people for corruption, and Japan's continuing Fukushima nuclear
crisis have stirred the public debate about nuclear energy.
A study group commissioned by the Energy Ministry has
recommended that nuclear power should be reduced to between 22
percent and 29 percent of overall generating capacity by 2035,
compared with a government plan for 41 percent by 2030.
The energy ministry is due to revise its energy policy next
month after a series of public hearings.
Participants at a hearing on Thursday said the government
should clarify how many new reactors would be added under its
plan, although Kim Jun-dong, the deputy minister of energy and
resources policy, said that had not been decided yet.
Kim also told the hearing that South Korea had to decide at
"a high level" if the range recommended by the study group for
nuclear power would allow it to reduce carbon emissions and
ensure stable power supply.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Alan Raybould)