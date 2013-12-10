SEOUL, Dec 10 South Korea supplies about a third
of its electricity from 23 nuclear power plants and plans to add
11 more by 2024, while the government is looking to lower its
reliance on nuclear power to 29 percent of its total power
supply by 2035.
South Korea's energy ministry said on Tuesday it is
considering decreasing its dependence on nuclear power to 29
percent, from a planned 41 percent by 2030.
Of the current 23 units, five are offline as of Tuesday, and
the total number of closure may rise as the country's nuclear
reactor operator will go ahead with scheduled maintenance for
another reactor, the Hanbit No. 5, on Thursday.
Details on South Korea's 23 reactors are as follows (in
megawatts):
Name Capacity Offline status
Kori No.1 587
Kori No.2 650
Kori No.3 950
Kori No.4 950
Shin Kori No.1* 1,000 offline to replace cables
(no definite restart)
Shin Kori No.2* 1,000 offline to replace cables
(no definite restart)
Hanbit No.1 950
Hanbit No.2 950
Hanbit No.3 1,000
Hanbit No.4* 1,000 offline; maintenance extended
(Nov 14-mid Jan)
Hanbit No.5** 1,000 soon offline for maintenance
(Dec 12-Jan 19)
Hanbit No.6 1,000
Wolsong No.1* 679 offline with lifespan expiry
(no deadline given for life-span extension approval)
Wolsong No.2 700
Wolsong No.3 700
Wolsong No.4 700
Shin Wolsong No.1* 1,000 offline to replace cables
(no definite restart)
Hanul No.1 950
Hanul No.2 950
Hanul No.3 1,000
Hanul No.4 1,000
Hanul No.5 1,000
Hanul No.6 1,000
Note: Reactors marked by * are currently offline. Those
marked by ** are soon to be offline.
Details of five of the upcoming 11 reactors are as follows
(in megawatts):
Name Capacity Due date
Shin Wolsong No.2* 1,000 Oct, 2013
Shin Kori No.3* 1,400 March, 2014
Shin Kori No.4* 1,400 Sept, 2014
Shin Hanul No.1 1,400 April, 2017
Shin Hanul No.2 1,400 Feb, 2018
Note: Construction completion of three reactors marked by *
have been delayed to replace cable supplied with forged
documents. Two of the three also have power transmission
construction issues.
Of the 11 reactors that are planned, only five have concrete
construction schedule, while the rest are not yet set.
Soure: Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd, which runs the
country's reactors and is fully owned by state-run utility Korea
Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing By Tom Hogue)