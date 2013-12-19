* Power-saving efforts seen curbing peak demand below supply capacity

* Cable replacement completed at three offline nuclear reactors

* Still unclear about timing of nuclear restarts

By Meeyoung Cho

SEOUL, Dec 19 South Korea said on Thursday its peak winter power supply is unlikely to be disrupted even if the restarts of three nuclear plants are delayed beyond the main demand period in January, thanks to its power-saving efforts.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is campaigning to curb peak winter power demand as six of the country's 23 nuclear reactors are offline, including three shut since late May to replace cables that were supplied based on fake certificates.

Nuclear power accounts for about a third of the country's power supply.

"We are fully ready in both supply and demand management. For instance (through) emergency power generation and voltage regulation," the energy ministry's Deputy Minister Kim Jun-dong told reporters.

Ministry officials said all of the controversial cables at the reactors had been replaced, but it was still hard to predict when the reactors would restart as that depended on the regulator's approval procedures.

The energy ministry's data on Thursday shows South Korea's peak demand will be 80,500 megawatts (MWs) this winter, about 5,000 MW lower than total capacity, as forecast by the power industry in September.

The total capacity includes 3,000 MW of the three reactors.

A ministry official noted this winter's temperatures were forecast to be lower than average but still higher than last year's, which will help curb power demand along with last month's hikes in electricity tariffs.

Of the six offline reactors, one was shut earlier this month for a scheduled maintenance through Jan. 19, according to reactor operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, owned by state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO).

Another is awaiting an extension of its licence after its 30-year lifespan expired in November last year and yet another is shut by scheduled maintenance extended to mid-January to repair cracks found on the reactor head.

South Korea has been under pressure to lower its usage of nuclear power after a series of nuclear safety scandals and related closures since late last year, as neighbouring Japan struggles to clean up after the Fukushima disaster.

Seoul is looking to scale back plans to rely on nuclear power to 29 percent of the total power generation capacity by 2035 from a previously planned 41 percent by 2030, a draft policy revision showed earlier this month.

But growing energy demand and the shutdown of aging reactors mean it will still likely need to build more reactors in the next two decades. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)