SEOUL Jan 29 Four of South Korea's 23 nuclear reactors remained offline as the 1,000 megawatt Hanul No.5 reactor was automatically shut early on Wednesday due to a technical glitch.

Asia's fourth-largest economy later in the day approved a $7 billion project to build two nuclear plants - Shin Kori No.5 and No.6 - as planned.

The country's nuclear reactors supply about one-third of its electricity and there have been plans to build 11 more by 2024.

Here are details about South Korea's reactors:

NAME CAPACITY OFFLINE STATUS

(megawatts)

Kori No.1 587

Kori No.2 650

Kori No.3 950

Kori No.4 950

Shin Kori No.1 1,000

Shin Kori No.2 1,000

Hanbit No.1 950

Hanbit No.2 950

Hanbit No.3 1,000

Hanbit No.4* 1,000 offline; maintenance extended

(Nov 14-Feb 7)

Hanbit No.5* 1,000 offline for maintenance

(Dec 12-N/A yet)

Hanbit No.6 1,000

Wolsong No.1* 679 offline with lifespan expiry

(no deadline given for life-span extension approval)

Wolsong No.2 700

Wolsong No.3 700

Wolsong No.4 700

Shin Wolsong No.1 1,000

Hanul No.1 950

Hanul No.2 950

Hanul No.3 1,000

Hanul No.4 1,000

Hanul No.5* 1,000 offline for technical glitch

(From Jan 29)

Hanul No.6 1,000

Note: Reactors marked * are currently offline.

Details of upcoming 11 reactors are as follows (in megawatts):

NAME CAPACITY DUE DATE

Shin Wolsong No.2* 1,000 July, 2014

Shin Kori No.3* 1,400 Aug, 2014

Shin Kori No.4* 1,400 Sept, 2014

Shin Kori No.5** 1,400 Sept, 2014-Dec, 2020

Shin Kori No.6** 1,400 Sept, 2014-Dec, 2020

Shin Hanul No.1 1,400 April, 2017

Shin Hanul No.2 1,400 Feb, 2018

Shin Hanul No.3*** 1,400

Shin Hanul No.4*** 1,400

Shin Kori No.7*** 1,500

Shin Kori No.8*** 1,500

Note: Construction completion of three reactors marked by * have been delayed to replace cable supplied with forged safety certificates. Two of the three also have power transmission construction issues.

Of the 11 reactors planned, only five have concrete construction schedules. ** are the two reactors for which the government gave the green light for construction on Wednesday. *** are the power plants planned but the government has not yet approved.

Source: Reactor operator Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd, which is fully owned by state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO). (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)