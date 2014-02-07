SEOUL Feb 7 South Korea's nuclear watchdog said
on Friday it will expand its investigation of reactor parts
manufactured or certified by foreign companies since 2008 to see
if it can find more instances of forged safety certificates.
The broadened investigation may require parts replacement at
some reactors via extended maintenance shutdowns that could
trigger power shortages again this summer.
Asia's fourth-largest economy has been striving to avoid
blackouts during peak demand seasons ever since the discovery of
locally forged safety certificates for replacement parts kicked
off a nuclear scandal in late 2012.
The scandal sparked an investigation of locally produced
parts in January of last year that was broadened to some foreign
produced parts in June.
The Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said in a
statement that its investigation since mid-2013 found eight
cases out of 2,075 samples of foreign manufactured reactor
components that had been supplied with fake documents.
The regulator now plans to widen its investigation to all
parts manufactured overseas to be installed at the country's 23
reactors since 2008, including those in storage for existing or
upcoming reactors, the statement said.
The statement noted it would investigate a combined total of
about 200,000 reactor components manufactured in the United
States, Canada, France, Britain, Germany and other countries,
along with their safety documentation.
It did not name the countries or companies involved in the
eight instances of fake documents for overseas components. The
nuclear safety commission also did not say how long the expanded
investigation would take.
The expanded investigation is likely to lead to extended
shutdowns for two nuclear plant that are already offline for
scheduled maintenance. The statement said the restart of those
reactors would be delayed until they are proved to have no
foreign or local components with fake certificates.
South Korea's 23 reactors supply about a third of the
nation's power. The plants are operated by Korea Hydro & Nuclear
Power (KHNP), which is owned by state-run Korea Electric Power
Corp (KEPCO).
Currently three reactors are offline, including the two down
for maintenance and a third awaiting an extension of its
operating licence after its 30-year permit expired in November
2012.
A fourth reactor is scheduled to shut on Saturday for 53
days of maintenance through April 1, according to KHNP data.
The nuclear watchdog's statement noted that 14 nuclear
plants are set to be closed this year for scheduled maintenance.
Facing public criticism over nuclear safety in the wake of
its nuclear scandal and Japan's Fukushima crisis, Seoul formally
adopted a lower target for nuclear power early this year.
It still plans to double its nuclear capacity over the next
two decades as its state-run industry builds at least 16 new
domestic reactors and pushes for sales to overseas projects.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Additional reporting by Jane Chung)