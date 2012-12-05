SEOUL Dec 5 South Korean officials said on
Wednesday they had uncovered new instances of fake certificates
being supplied for parts operating in nuclear power plants, but
a source indicated that the revelations would cause no further
reactor shutdowns.
Authorities shut two of the country's 23 reactors last month
after a nuclear safety commission found fake certificates
supplied by eight firms. With nuclear power providing a third of
electricity, that raised the prospect of winter shortages.
A third reactor was subjected to extended maintenance after
microscopic cracks were found in tunnels that control fuel rods.
The commission subsequently found nearly 1,000 more parts had
been supplied with fake certificates by two other firms, but
said remaining reactors would stay in operation.
In the latest revelations, the Board of Audit and Inspection
said two unidentified firms had forged a combined 87 documents
affecting parts.
It gave no further details, but a source at Korea Hydro and
Nuclear Power said the documents related to parts not directly
linked to the nuclear process, including pumps and cylinder
heads for diesel engines. The documents served as guarantees for
the quality of raw materials used to make the parts.
"This case is different from last month's as it is related
to raw materials for parts," said the source, who declined to be
identified. "We have no plans for (further) shutdowns as the
parts are tiny."
The source said the affected parts were worth a total of 1.6
billion won ($1.48 million), while officials said all parts
supplied by the companies were worth a total 11.4 billion won.
Authorities also said the parts affected in last month's
revelations, including fuses, switches and heat sensors, had no
connection to the nuclear process and ruled out any safety risk.
Officials in Asia's fourth-largest economy have said they
may have to resort to rolling blackouts as the grid will have
less than a third of normal reserve capacity.
The government has been criticised for a lack of
transparency over safety in its nuclear programme and for the
dual supervisory and promotion roles of
regulators.
But the scandals have caused no backlash with the public,
which remains fundamentally pro-nuclear. An opposition lawmaker
has pressed the government to resume publishing polls on nuclear
safety after a loss of confidence in the sector after last
year's Fukushima disaster in Japan.
($1 = 1083.45 won)
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ron Popeski)