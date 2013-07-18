SEOUL, July 18 South Korea will restart two
nuclear reactors this week after the completion of regularly
scheduled maintenance, the nuclear regulator and operator said
on Thursday, easing fears of power shortages in the hot Korean
summer.
Of the country's total 23 nuclear reactors, six reactors
will remain offline, including three units halted after parts
were supplied using fake certificates in May.
This week's restart may ease some power shortage worries,
but electricity supply remains a concern as peak summer demand
is expected in early August, said an energy ministry official,
who declined to be identified.
South Korea's nuclear sector has been hit by a scandal over
forged certificates and substandard parts that first prompted
the shutdown of two of its 23 reactors last November.
Those two have since been restarted, but the nuclear
operator and the energy official said it is not clear yet when
the three reactors shut down in May will be restarted.
South Korea, Asia's fourth largest economy, is heavily
dependent on oil, gas and coal imports, but nuclear power
generates a third of its power. After the May shutdowns, the
government had warned of the potential of "unprecedented"
electricity shortages and rolling blackouts in the summer.
The state-run Nuclear Safety & Security Commission said on
Thursday that it has approved the restart of a 700-megawatt
reactor in Wolsong, about 280 km from the capital Seoul, and a
650-megawatt reactor in Kori, about 320 km southeast of Seoul.
The reactors will take two or three days to operate at full
capacity, said Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd, subsidiary of
state-run Korea Electric Power Corp, which runs the
nuclear industry.
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Tom Hogue)