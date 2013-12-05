SEOUL Dec 5 South Korea's nuclear regulator
approved on Thursday the restart of a reactor after a week-long
shutdown due to technical glitch.
The shutdown of the reactor last Thursday was due to damage
of a transformer cable connection, the Nuclear Safety and
Security Commission said in a statement. The regulator said the
reactor's operator, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co Ltd
, had replaced the cables.
Seoul is striving to ensure stable power supply ahead of
peak winter demand in January in the wake of cuts in nuclear
power supply following a nuclear safety scandal.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)