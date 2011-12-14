* Kansai, Shikoku, Hokkaido Elec have already submitted results

TOKYO Dec 14 Japan's Kyushu Electric Power Co on Wednesday submitted the results of first-stage stress tests on three of its five idled reactors, a company spokesman said, part of an initial step in rebuilding public faith in atomic energy.

No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been restarted since a massive earthquake and tsunami in March triggered reactor meltdowns and the world's worst radioactive material leakage in 25 years at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi station in the northeast.

The southern Japan utility became the fourth utility after Kansai Electric Power Co, Shikoku Electric Power Co and Hokkaido Electric Power Co to submit test results to the Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency (NISA).

But it is not yet clear when NISA and its supervisors, including Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, will approve the stress test reports and when approvals by local authorities will pave the way for reactor restarts.

Kyushu Electric, one of the most nuclear reliant utilities in Japan, submitted reports on the 559 megawatt No.2 reactor at its Genkai plant and the No.1 and No.2 reactors, with capacity of 890 MW each, at its Sendai plant.

Currently, only eight reactors with a capacity of 7,979 MW, out of a total 54 commercial reactors, are generating electricity in Japan.

Kyushu Electric's last online reactor, the 1,180 MW No.4 Genkai reactor, is set to enter regular maintenance on Dec. 25. The utility has said it is asking its customers to voluntarily curb peak-hour power usage by 5 percent from a year earlier during the coldest period of the year between Dec. 26 and Feb. 3.

Japan will have no reactors online if there are no restarts allowed before then.

First-stage tests are on idled reactors which are ready to restart and second-stage tests apply to all reactors.

The stress tests evaluate each reactor's resilience to four severe events -- earthquake, tsunami, station blackout and loss of water for cooling -- and a reactor operator's management of multiple steps to protect reactors. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)