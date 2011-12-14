* Kansai, Shikoku, Hokkaido Elec have already submitted
results
* Not yet clear when and which reactors will restart first
TOKYO Dec 14 Japan's Kyushu Electric
Power Co on Wednesday submitted the results of
first-stage stress tests on three of its five idled reactors, a
company spokesman said, part of an initial step in rebuilding
public faith in atomic energy.
No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been
restarted since a massive earthquake and tsunami in March
triggered reactor meltdowns and the world's worst radioactive
material leakage in 25 years at Tokyo Electric Power Co's
Fukushima Daiichi station in the northeast.
The southern Japan utility became the fourth utility after
Kansai Electric Power Co, Shikoku Electric Power Co
and Hokkaido Electric Power Co to submit test
results to the Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency (NISA).
But it is not yet clear when NISA and its supervisors,
including Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, will approve the stress
test reports and when approvals by local authorities will pave
the way for reactor restarts.
Kyushu Electric, one of the most nuclear reliant utilities
in Japan, submitted reports on the 559 megawatt No.2 reactor at
its Genkai plant and the No.1 and No.2 reactors, with capacity
of 890 MW each, at its Sendai plant.
Currently, only eight reactors with a capacity of 7,979 MW,
out of a total 54 commercial reactors, are generating
electricity in Japan.
Kyushu Electric's last online reactor, the 1,180 MW No.4
Genkai reactor, is set to enter regular maintenance on Dec. 25.
The utility has said it is asking its customers to voluntarily
curb peak-hour power usage by 5 percent from a year earlier
during the coldest period of the year between Dec. 26 and Feb.
3.
Japan will have no reactors online if there are no restarts
allowed before then.
First-stage tests are on idled reactors which are ready to
restart and second-stage tests apply to all reactors.
The stress tests evaluate each reactor's resilience to four
severe events -- earthquake, tsunami, station blackout and loss
of water for cooling -- and a reactor operator's management of
multiple steps to protect reactors.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)