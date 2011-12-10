TOKYO Dec 10 Water containing radioactive
materials leaked inside a nuclear power plant in southwestern
Japan, but was contained and did not escape into the
environment, the Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency said on
Saturday.
About 1.8 tonnes of water leaked from a pump at Kyushu
Electric Power Co's Genkai No.3 reactor on Friday,
Tetsuya Saito, an official at the agency said.
The reactor has been closed since December last year for
maintenance.
"The cause of the leakage is still unknown. Kyushu Electric
is investigating now," Saito said.
The issue about nuclear power safety is sensitive in Japan
as the country is trying to stabilise Tokyo Electric Power's
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which was damaged after
the March 11 massive earthquake and tsunami.
On Friday, Kyushu Electric issued a statement saying it had
detected a rise in temperature at the base of one of the pumps
which had triggered an alarm. But the statement did not refer to
any leakage, although the company separately informed the
nuclear agency about it, Saito said.
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)