* Most reactor vendors ignore Fukushima in marketing
* GE Hitachi details how its reactor is safer after
Fukushima
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Sept 18 Two years after catastrophe at
Japan's Fukushima plant, sellers of atomic reactors woo
potential buyers with the promise that lessons learned from one
of the world's worst nuclear disasters make the technology safer
than ever.
The March 2011 earthquake and tsunami triggered meltdowns
and radiation leaks at the plant, 150 miles (240 km) northeast
of Tokyo, causing widespread contamination and prompting mass
evacuations.
The shockwave through the nuclear industry has not subsided
and Fukushima plant owner Tepco is still struggling to
contain the consequences. Last month the firm said new spots of
high radiation had been found near storage tanks holding highly
contaminated water, raising fear of fresh leaks.
Barbara Judge, a UK-based nuclear expert appointed by Tepco
to improve its safety culture, says the disaster has made safety
the top priority.
"My opinion is that after Fukushima everything will be safer
and that the safety agenda will be first in everyone's minds,"
she said
In the aftermath of the accident many reactor developers
reviewed their designs following government guidance and engaged
in deep soul-searching that continues more than two years later.
Germany, with a traditionally anti-nuclear voting force,
went as far as completely shunning nuclear power, vowing to
switch off its nuclear fleet by the early 2020s.
As a consequence of the political rethinking on nuclear
power after Fukushima, companies such as France's Areva
, Toshiba's Westinghouse unit or GE-Hitachi
have seen orders dry up and costs for new plants
explode due to additional safety requirements set by regulators.
At the end of 2010, 120 nuclear reactors were planned
across the world. By the end of last year this number had
dropped to 102, according to statistics published by the
International Atomic Energy Agency.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) also scaled back the
2035 nuclear capacity forecast by some 50 gigawatts in its
latest World Energy Outlook due to policy changes.
"The prospects for nuclear power worldwide have been clouded
by the uncertainty surrounding nuclear policies after the
Fukushima Daiichi accident in March 2011," said IEA analysts in
the outlook.
In a bid to win new business, nuclear reactor makers largely
ignore references to the Fukushima accident in marketing
material, and those who do refer to it say the event has made
their designs safer.
"Since March 2011, the context has changed, but the
fundamentals remain the same," Areva's chief commercial officer,
Tarik Choho, says in a statement in a brochure promoting the
company.
Areva has long realised that chasing nuclear customers alone
is not a sustainable business and has been selling renewable
energy technology alongside nuclear reactors since 2006.
Its stall at the London-based annual conference of the World
Nuclear Association last week had a picture of an offshore wind
turbine that caught the eye before images of its nuclear plants.
In two bold examples showcasing how costly it is to build
new reactors, Areva's European Pressurised Water Reactor (EPR)
projects in Finland and in its home market in France are
billions of euros over budget and years behind schedule.
"Utilities worldwide are increasingly required to reduce
emissions, while adapting to regional resources and producing
profitable, competitive electricity - with the utmost safety,"
he said.
SAFER AFTER FUKUSHIMA
Russia's Rosatom, which is now building more nuclear
reactors worldwide than any other vendor, says a safety push
following the Soviet Union's own radioactive catastrophe at
Chernobyl in 1986 has given it an edge over reactors built at
the height of the nuclear market in the 1970s.
"Chernobyl was a turning point for the Russian nuclear
industry," said Jukka Laaksonen, a former Finnish regulator and
now a vice president in Rosatom's export branch.
"In the 1990s, all the focus of global nuclear safety
research was in Russia, testing and experiments were run here in
cooperation with Western experts."
Canada's CANDU nuclear reactor design simply states in a
marketing brochure that it can prevent severe accidents, while a
Westinghouse spokesman said the company had developed and
brought to the market technology that increases safety based on
lessons learned from Fukushima.
Westinghouse's AP1000 reactor can maintain safe shutdown
conditions without any manual interference and without the need
for power or pumps, the spokesman said.
The only nuclear reactor designer hitting the Fukushima
subject explicitly is GE Hitachi.
GE's boiling water reactors (BWR) were used at the Fukushima
nuclear site, supplied by GE, Toshiba and Hitachi, putting most
publicity pressure on the companies which designed and supplied
the technology that was hit by the world's second most dangerous
nuclear accident.
GE Hitachi's nuclear joint venture business, which sells the
Advanced Boiling Water Reactor (ABWR), includes four pages in
its marketing material dedicated to how its design has been
improved to prevent what occurred at Fukushima.
"To accomplish an enhanced level of nuclear safety,
supplementary safety enhancements against severe conditions have
been incorporated," the 46-page brochure reads.
"These enhancements () are designed to address the
Fukushima-Daiichi NPP (nuclear power plant) accident caused by
the huge earthquake and subsequent tsunamis on March 11, 2011,"
the company said.