By Eric Onstad
LONDON, Feb 8 Europe should seize the chance to
develop a new generation of "plug and play" micro nuclear
reactors that could compete with wind farms as a safe,
low-carbon energy source, the head of nuclear fuel firm Urenco
said.
Otherwise it may end up having to import the small
factory-built reactors of the future that will cost a fraction
of full-scale plants and be much easier to operate, Urenco Chief
Executive Helmut Engelbrecht said.
The micro reactors, for which an initial design has been
produced by Dutch and British universities, would have a
capacity of 5-10 megawatts and cost less than $100 million,
compared with major projects that come in at over 1,000 MW and
cost many billions of dollars.
A capacity of 5 MW is generally estimated to serve around
2,500 homes in European or U.S. cities.
"There is a challenge for the nuclear industry to see
whether we can come up with a plug-and-play device that is
foolproof, inherently safe, and not too complex to be positioned
in countries that have an increasing demand for electricity."
While fast-growing countries like China and India can cope
with the huge cost and infrastructure demands of large reactors,
smaller emerging countries need a cheaper and easier solution.
Smaller reactors are already being developed in countries
such as the United States and Russia, at 200-400 MW, but these
would be too complex for many developing nations, he said.
WANTS PROTOTYPE
Engelbrecht is seeking support from European governments and
industry to build a prototype based on a study commissioned by
Urenco, the world's second biggest producer of nuclear fuel,
which is jointly owned by the British and Dutch governments and
two German utilities.
The study, by Delft University of Technology in the
Netherlands and Manchester University in Britain, designed the
"U-Battery" micro reactor based on high temperature reactor
(HTR) technology already available in Europe.
"Europe is still the biggest nuclear operator in the world.
It has the most diverse experience," said Engelbrecht, a German
who has a PhD in nuclear technology.
"If Europe doesn't do anything at all, I'm afraid we'll be
importing these devices in 30 years from China and India and
will have lost our know-how to do something ourselves."
Micro reactors could also find demand in industrialised
countries where companies are shy of large capital commitments.
In Britain, Centrica recently withdrew from plans to
build four new nuclear power stations, the fourth utility to
pull the plug on investing in new UK plants since mid-2011 after
costs spiralled.
SAFETY ISSUES
While Japan's Fukushima disaster in March 2011 aroused fresh
concern over the safety of nuclear power and spurred Germany to
shut its nuclear plants, it has also led to more interest in
smaller reactors, Engelbrecht said.
Key advantages of the U-Battery micro reactor are that it
would be self-contained, need minimal human intervention and
designed not to melt down in case of a sudden shutdown.
"This thing is designed so that if something breaks, you
don't need to do anything (in terms of emergency response). It
won't work again until somebody comes and fixes it. It's like a
windmill," Engelbrecht said.
Its use of a combination of uranium and thorium fuel means
it would pose less risk of nuclear arms proliferation, he added.
The project would need a huge change in regulation, allowing
an overall licence for the design of the device, which would be
built in factories, instead of the permissions for each
individual reactor needed for big projects built on site.
"That is a major, major obstacle to overcome and definitely
needs a lot of political support, which unfortunately is not
very easy to get in Europe these days," said Engelbrecht.
He is convinced micro reactors will be developed, probably
within about 20 years, and is determined to pursue the project.
"You see that a nuclear device is driving the Mars robot,
that a nuclear battery was sitting on the moon and operating for
40 years," said Engelbrecht.
"Why the hell can't we do it small on earth? This kind of
discussion needs to be had and needs some political support."
(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Anthony Barker)