By Svetlana Burmistrova
MOSCOW, Aug 13 Russian state nuclear company
Rosatom is considering selling reactors in Britain and will soon
decide whether to apply for a UK reactor licence, a senior
company executive said.
Rosatom is now building more atomic power plants than any
other vendor and has been marketing the legacy of the former
USSR's own nuclear disaster, at Chernobyl in 1986, as a lesson
learned in nuclear safety.
A major player in developing markets such as China, Vietnam
and India, Rosatom has long been interested in building reactors
in the European Union, where it is already a supplier of nuclear
fuel.
While Germany and some other countries have turned away from
nuclear energy in the wake of Japan's Fukushima disaster in
2011, Britain remains determined to build atomic capacity, which
now provides about 20 percent of its electricity at nine plants.
"Britain's nuclear programme is interesting for the entire
world because it is a highly developed European country with
quite high electricity prices that currently doesn't have its
own (nuclear) technologies," said Rosatom Deputy Chief Executive
Kirill Komarov, who is in charge of international business
development.
Russian nuclear technology has been unpopular in western
Europe since the Chernobyl disaster, but Britain is in dire need
of investors willing to replace its ageing nuclear fleet after a
series of utility companies, including Germany's RWE
and E.ON and Britain's Centrica, have dropped
out.
The government has earmarked at least eight new sites, and
developers such as France's EDF, Japan's Hitachi
and a joint venture of Spain's Iberdrola and
France's GDF Suez have proposed plans to build up to 16
gigawatts of new nuclear power capacity by 2025.
Before entering the UK market, Komarov said, Rosatom would
wait to see whether EDF reaches a deal with the British
government on a guaranteed minimum power price for its proposed
Hinkley Point project, Britain's first new nuclear plant in
almost 20 years.
The guaranteed price, also known as a
contract-for-difference (CfD), is part of a major electricity
market reform, currently being assessed by Parliament, to
encourage types of energy that emit little or no carbon.
Through the CfDs, the government guarantees to top up
prices to reach an agreed 'strike price' for power generated by
the nuclear plants, should market prices fall after they are
commissioned.
"This is a very comfortable scheme that guarantees return on
investments," Komarov said.
EDF expects to announce by year-end whether it has reached a
deal with the British government and plans to hold talks on
partnering with a Chinese state-run firm.
"We are waiting to see what agreements EDF reaches," Komarov
said. "If we see that we can get a return on our investments, we
will enter the project with great desire. I think today we have
reasons to be optimistic that this might happen."
He did not say which type of reactor Rosatom hoped to
license and sell in Britain.
Jukka Laaksonen, a former Finnish regulator and now a vice
president in Rosatom's export branch, said in June that the
Russian firm would offer a new design to the UK market.
He said Rosatom was unlikely to apply before 2015 for a
license from British regulators - an expensive process that
takes about four years to complete.
Market analysts have also suggested Rosatom could offer its
most popular reactor model - a 1,200 megawatt pressurised water
reactor, also known as the VVER 1,200. It is building four such
reactors for the Turkish Akkuyu nuclear plant for an estimated
total of $20 billion.
Elsewhere in the European Union, Rosatom is in talks with
Finnish nuclear consortium Fennovoima to build a 1,600 megawatt
reactor in northern Finland and may also take a stake in the
consortium.
It is also hoping to compete with Toshiba's U.S.
unit Westinghouse for a contract to extend Czech utility CEZ's
Temelin nuclear power plant.
(Additional reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel and Karolin Schaps
