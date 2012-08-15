* IAEA states adopted nuclear safety plan despite divisions
Fukushima
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Aug 15 Important progress has been made
towards strengthening global nuclear safety after Japan's
Fukushima accident last year, according to the United Nations
atomic watchdog, but a leading environmental group disputed
this.
The International Atomic Energy Agency made the assessment
in a report prepared for next month's annual meeting of IAEA
member states, which endorsed a safety action plan by consensus
last September despite criticism that it did not go far enough.
"Since the adoption of the IAEA Action Plan on Nuclear
Safety, significant progress has been made in several key
areas," the Vienna-based U.N. agency said.
These included "improvements in emergency preparedness and
response capabilities," it added in the nine-page document
posted on its website.
But environmental campaign group Greenpeace, which opposes
nuclear energy, said there had been "no real" progress.
"The IAEA's action plan does not address any of the real
lessons of Fukushima," Aslihan Tumer of Greenpeace
International's nuclear campaign said in an e-mailed comment.
The Fukushima Daiichi plant, 240 km (150 miles) north of
Tokyo, was hit by an earthquake and tsunami that knocked out
power supply and swamped its backup power and cooling systems,
resulting in meltdowns of three of its six reactors.
About 150,000 people were forced to flee as radioactive
materials spewed. Some residents never returned.
In Japan last month, a government-appointed inquiry raised
doubt about whether other nuclear plants in the country were
prepared for massive disasters.
Last week in Europe, Belgium's regulator said it had halted
production at one of the reactors of a nuclear plant until at
least the end of August to carry out an investigation into
suspected cracks found in a core tank.
The IAEA plan approved six months after the Fukushima
accident was criticised by some nations for not championing more
mandatory measures. It outlined voluntary steps intended to help
prevent a repeat of such a crisis event anywhere in the world.
It also called on countries to promptly carry out
assessments of their nuclear power plants on how they would be
able to withstand extreme natural hazards as well as steps to
strengthen emergency preparedness and information.
SAFETY DIVISIONS
The IAEA report on the plan's implementation so far - which
will be presented to the Sept. 17-21 General Conference of the
agency's more than 150 member states - said there had been
progress in areas including assessments of "safety
vulnerabilities" of atomic plants and strengthened peer reviews.
These and other measures had contributed to "the enhancement
of the global nuclear safety framework", it said.
"Significant progress has also been made in reviewing the
agency's safety standards which continue to be widely applied by
regulators, operators and the nuclear industry in general."
But continued efforts need to be made to ensure more
effective communication to the public if there is a radiological
or nuclear emergency, the report said.
The IAEA was criticised for its initial handling of the
Fukushima disaster, with media and Vienna-based diplomats saying
it was slow to give information in the early days of the crisis.
The accident spurred a rethink about nuclear energy
worldwide and calls for more concerted action, including
beefed-up international safety checks of nuclear power plants.
But preparatory work last year on the IAEA plan exposed
differences between states seeking more international
commitments and others wanting safety to remain an issue
strictly for national authorities.
One group of nations - including Germany and France - voiced
disappointment about the safety action plan for not including
stricter measures, while the United States, India and China
stressed the responsibility of national authorities.
Greenpeace said changes were needed in the entire system for
regulating the nuclear industry and a few "touch-ups" here and
there were not enough.
