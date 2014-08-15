SEOUL Aug 15 South Korean President Park
Geun-hye on Friday urged the creation of a nuclear safety
consultative group in Northeast Asia, given the high number of
nuclear power plants in the region and public concerns over
safety.
South Korea operates 23 reactors supplying about a third of
the country's power, but Japan's 2011 Fukushima disaster, North
Korean nuclear tests and a series of domestic nuclear scandals
have heightened public fears about nuclear radiation.
"Northeast Asia is a place where nuclear power plants are
densely located," Park said in a televised speech for the
National Liberation Day, noting safety has become a major issue
for many people.
She suggested China, Japan and South Korea should lead the
formation of a nuclear safety consultation body along the lines
of Europe's Euratom, which coordinates research and ensures the
security of atomic energy supply.
The United States, Russia, North Korea and Mongolia could
also join the group, she said.
Seoul has been under pressure to cut its reliance on nuclear
power since late 2012 when a series of safety scandals led to
the shutdown of some reactors to replace parts supplied with
fake certificates. It also faces the disposal of a rising number
of spent fuel rods, temporarily stored at nuclear power plants.
In January, South Korea formally adopted a lower target for
nuclear power, but still plans to double its nuclear capacity
over the next two decades.
South Korea's nuclear watchdog also plans to ask Japan to
share information to prevent radioactive materials being
transferred between countries after some steel scrap from Japan
was found to be contaminated with radiation.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Richard Pullin)