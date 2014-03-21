(Corrects first name of Harvard professor in paragraph 17)
* Summit in The Hague meant to prevent nuclear terrorism
* U.S. President Obama launched process with 2010 meeting
* Despite improvements, sensitive material still goes
missing
* "Dirty bomb" seen as more likely threat than nuclear
device
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, March 21 About 140 cases of missing or
unauthorised use of nuclear and radioactive material were
reported to the U.N. atomic agency in 2013, highlighting the
challenges facing world leaders at a nuclear security summit
next week.
Any loss or theft of highly enriched uranium, plutonium or
different types of radioactive sources is potentially serious as
al Qaeda-style militants could try to use them to make a crude
nuclear device or a so-called "dirty bomb", experts say.
Denis Flory, deputy director general of the International
Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said most of the reported incidents
concerned small quantities of radioactive material.
But, "even if they can't be used for making a nuclear
weapon, they can be used in radioactive dispersal devices, which
is a concern," Flory told Reuters in an interview.
In a "dirty bomb", conventional explosives are used to
disperse radiation from a radioactive source, which can be found
in hospitals, factories or other places that may not be very
well protected.
Holding a third nuclear security summit since 2010, leaders
from 53 countries - including U.S. President Barack Obama - are
expected to call for more international action to help prevent
radical groups from obtaining atomic bombs.
At the March 24-25 meeting in The Hague, they will say that
much headway has been made in reducing the risk of nuclear
terrorism but also make clear that more must be done to ensure
that dangerous substances don't fall into the wrong hands.
The Dutch hosts say the aim is a summit communique
"containing clear agreements" to prevent nuclear terrorism by
reducing stockpiles of hazardous nuclear material, better
securing such stocks and intensifying international cooperation.
Flory said member states had reported a total of nearly
2,500 cases to the IAEA's Incident and Trafficking Database
since it was set up two decades ago. More than 120 countries
take part in this information exchange project, covering theft,
sabotage, unauthorized access and illegal transfers.
NUCLEAR SECURITY PACT DELAYED
In 2012, 160 incidents were reported to the IAEA, of which
17 involved possession and related criminal activities, 24 theft
or loss and 119 other unauthorised activities, its website says.
"It is continuing, which means there is still a lot of work
to do to have that really decrease," Flory said with respect to
the statistics. However, there are also "more and more countries
which declare incidents. The number of incidents we don't know
is probably decreasing."
Because radioactive material is less hard to find and the
device easier to make, experts say a "dirty bomb" - which could
cause panic and have serious economic and environmental
consequences - is a more likely threat than a deadly atom bomb.
Radical groups could theoretically build a crude nuclear
bomb if they had the money, technical knowledge and fissile
materials needed, analysts say.
One of the biggest challenges ahead is to finally bring into
force a 2005 amendment to the Convention on Physical Protection
of Nuclear Materials (CPPNM), Flory said.
There are still 27 countries - including the United States -
which need to ratify the amendment, which expands the coverage
from only the protection of nuclear material in international
transport to also include domestic use, transport and storage.
"It is extremely important because this amendment brings a
lot of strengthening in the field of nuclear security," he said.
Harvard University professor Matthew Bunn said this month
that a U.S. failure so far to ratify the amended convention "has
made it far harder" for Washington to pressure others to do so.
"The problem appears to be a combination of lack of
sustained high-level attention by both the administration and
Congress and disputes over unrelated issues," Bunn said.
Flory, who heads the IAEA's nuclear safety and security
department, said he knew that the U.S. administration was "very
keen on finishing the process" as soon as possible.
"This is a country where you have a lot of nuclear material,
a lot of nuclear facilities and they have a lot of influence on
nuclear security."
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)