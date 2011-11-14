* Move is initial step in restoring public faith in nuclear power

* Kansai Elec submitted stress test results on Oct 28

* Not yet clear which reactor to restart first

TOKYO, Nov 14 Japan's Shikoku Electric Power Co said on Monday it would submit the results of a first-stage stress test on a nuclear reactor later in the day, the second utility to take this initial step in rebuilding public faith in atomic energy.

No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been restarted since a massive earthquake and tsunami in March triggered reactor meltdowns and the world's worst radioactive material leakage in 25 years at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi station in the northeast.

Kansai Electric Power Co submitted a set of results to the nation's nuclear watchdog in late October, as some utilities look to get reactors back online to help meet peak winter demand in January and February.

But it is not yet clear when the regulator and its supervisors, including Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, will approve the stress test reports and when approvals by local authorities will pave the way for the reactor restart.

Currently, only 11 reactors with a capacity of 9,864 megawatts are generating electricity.

Five more reactors, of which three are Kansai's, are set to enter regular maintenance by the end of the year, which would leave just 11 percent of the country's total nuclear power capacity in use at that point.

When Kansai, Japan's second biggest utility, submitted the results of first-stage stress tests on the 1,180 MW No.3 reactor at its Ohi plant in Fukui prefecture on Oct 28, Trade Minister Yukio Edano said it would take several months before the firm could restart the unit.

Shikoku Electric, another highly nuclear reliant utility in the west, said it plans to submit on Monday afternoon the stress test results on the 890 MW No.3 reactor at its sole Ikata plant in Ehime prefecture to the trade ministry's Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency (NISA).

First-stage tests are on idled reactors which are ready to restart and second-stage tests apply to all reactors.

The stress tests evaluate each reactor's resilience to four severe events -- earthquake, tsunami, station blackout and loss of water for cooling -- and a reactor operator's management of multiple steps to protect reactors.

Last week, NISA ordered the five commercial atomic power generators -- Kansai, Hokkaido Electric Power Co, Tohoku Electric Power Co, Chubu Electric Power Co and Japan Atomic Power Co -- to submit plans to make sure their assumptions of the risk of tsunami and quakes are up-to-date given the March 11 disaster.

The order to review safety assumptions will supplement the ongoing process to approve utilities' stress test reports. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)