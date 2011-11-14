* Move is initial step in restoring public faith in nuclear
power
* Kansai Elec submitted stress test results on Oct 28
* Not yet clear which reactor to restart first
TOKYO, Nov 14 Japan's Shikoku Electric
Power Co said on Monday it would submit the results of
a first-stage stress test on a nuclear reactor later in the day,
the second utility to take this initial step in rebuilding
public faith in atomic energy.
No reactors taken offline for routine maintenance have been
restarted since a massive earthquake and tsunami in March
triggered reactor meltdowns and the world's worst radioactive
material leakage in 25 years at Tokyo Electric Power Co's
Fukushima Daiichi station in the northeast.
Kansai Electric Power Co submitted a set of results
to the nation's nuclear watchdog in late October, as some
utilities look to get reactors back online to help meet peak
winter demand in January and February.
But it is not yet clear when the regulator and its
supervisors, including Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, will
approve the stress test reports and when approvals by local
authorities will pave the way for the reactor restart.
Currently, only 11 reactors with a capacity of 9,864
megawatts are generating electricity.
Five more reactors, of which three are Kansai's, are set to
enter regular maintenance by the end of the year, which would
leave just 11 percent of the country's total nuclear power
capacity in use at that point.
When Kansai, Japan's second biggest utility, submitted the
results of first-stage stress tests on the 1,180 MW No.3 reactor
at its Ohi plant in Fukui prefecture on Oct 28, Trade Minister
Yukio Edano said it would take several months before the firm
could restart the unit.
Shikoku Electric, another highly nuclear reliant utility in
the west, said it plans to submit on Monday afternoon the stress
test results on the 890 MW No.3 reactor at its sole Ikata plant
in Ehime prefecture to the trade ministry's Nuclear and
Industrial Safety Agency (NISA).
First-stage tests are on idled reactors which are ready to
restart and second-stage tests apply to all reactors.
The stress tests evaluate each reactor's resilience to four
severe events -- earthquake, tsunami, station blackout and loss
of water for cooling -- and a reactor operator's management of
multiple steps to protect reactors.
Last week, NISA ordered the five commercial atomic power
generators -- Kansai, Hokkaido Electric Power Co,
Tohoku Electric Power Co, Chubu Electric Power Co
and Japan Atomic Power Co -- to submit plans to make
sure their assumptions of the risk of tsunami and quakes are
up-to-date given the March 11 disaster.
The order to review safety assumptions will supplement the
ongoing process to approve utilities' stress test reports.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)