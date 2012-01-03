* Tests prompted by Japan's Fukushima disaster
* Additional safety measures identified
* Czech CEZ's reactors also pass stress tests
PRAGUE, Jan 3 Slovakia's four nuclear
reactors have passed so-called stress tests against potential
severe accidents, earthquakes, floods and other extreme events,
the country's nuclear regulator reported on Tuesday.
The analysis followed Japan's Fukushima disaster in March
2011 which spurred the European Union to mandate safety tests of
the European Union's 143 reactors.
The Slovak regulator released its report a day after the
neighbouring Czech Republic announced that the nuclear power
plants of utility CEZ at Temelin and Dukovany had
passed the EU-mandated stress tests.
The Slovak tests included an analysis of unexpected
incidents such as quakes, floods, power failures, a long-term
interruption of the water supply and other system checks.
The regulator said it had taken further safety steps such as
adding new emergency diesel generators and purchasing manual,
portable pumps in case of flooding.
"There were no such deficiencies identified which would
question further safe operation of existing units and continued
construction of new units," the Nuclear Regulatory Authority
said in the 178-page report.
Slovakia is the European Union's second most
nuclear-dependent state after France, with atomic energy
accounting for 50 percent of its electricity production.
The euro zone country operates two 470 MW reactors at the
Mochovce plant and two 505 MW reactors at Jaslovske Bohunice.
Another two reactors at Mochovce are under construction and
should be finished in 2012 and 2013.
Slovenske Elektrarne, a unit of Italy's Enel, is
the operator of the two plants.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)