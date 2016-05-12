SEOUL South Korea's Wolsong No.1 nuclear power reactor was automatically shut down after the system detected a technical problem, an official at the reactor's operator said on Thursday.

"We are currently looking into the problem," said the official at Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co Ltd, fully owned by state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (015760.KS).

"There has been no radiation leak and the power generating station is in a stable condition," he added.

Asia's fourth-largest economy has 25 reactors that supply about a third of the country's electricity. The Wolsing reactor is located in the city of Gyeongju, over 300 km (186 miles) southeast of the capital, Seoul.

