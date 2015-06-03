BRIEF-Sharjah Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 1.9 million dirhams versus 1.3 million dirhams year ago
SEOUL, June 3 Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had chosen a consortium led by Samsung C&T to build a 1.1775 trillion won ($1 billion) facility for two planned nuclear reactors at its Shin Kori power plant.
The other members of the consortium are Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co Ltd and Hanhwa Engineering & Construction Corp, the unit of state-run Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) said.
($1 = 1,106.8200 won) (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tony Munroe and David Clarke)
* says Q1 net profit at 408.5 billion dong ($18 million) Further company coverage: