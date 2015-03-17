SEOUL, March 17 South Korean prosecutors on
Tuesday blamed North Korea for cyber attacks against the
country's nuclear reactor operator last December, based upon its
investigation into Internet addresses used in the hacking.
"The malicious codes used for the nuclear operator hacking
were the same in composition and working methods as the
so-called 'kimsuky' that North Korean hackers use," a statement
from Seoul central prosecutors' office said.
South Korea had previously said it suspected the possible
involvement of North Korea in the hacking, and had sought help
from Chinese officials after tracing multiple Internet addresses
involved to a northeastern Chinese city near North Korea.
