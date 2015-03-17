* Investigation cites IP addresses as proof
* Govt vows to enhance cyber security
* North Korea denies involvement
By Ju-min Park and Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, March 17 South Korea on Tuesday blamed
North Korea for cyberattacks against the country's nuclear
reactor operator last December, based upon investigations into
Internet addresses used in the hacking, but Pyongyang denied any
involvement.
The conclusion reached by South Korean prosecutors comes
less than a week after a hacker believed to be behind the
cyberattacks on Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co Ltd released
more files believed to have been taken in December.
The investigation included last week's leak of a blueprint
and test data.
"The malicious codes used for the nuclear operator hacking
were the same in composition and working methods as the
so-called 'kimsuky' that North Korean hackers use," a statement
from the Seoul central prosecutors' office said.
Prosecutors said the cyber attacks were made between Dec. 9
and 12 by sending 5,986 phishing emails containing malicious
codes to 3,571 employees of the nuclear plant operator.
An article carried by North Korea's semi-official
Uriminzokkiri website said South Korea's claim was "nonsense"
and a "provocation", repeating past denials of its involvement.
South Korea had previously said it suspected the possible
involvement of North Korea in the hacking, and had sought help
from Chinese officials after tracing multiple Internet addresses
involved to a northeastern Chinese city near North Korea.
Last December, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co Ltd, which
runs South Korea's 23 nuclear reactors, said its computer
systems had been hacked but only non-critical data had been
stolen. A hacker had at the time demanded the shutdown of three
reactors threatening "destruction" in Twitter messages.
More files were posted on Twitter on Thursday with a demand
for money and an email address where the hacker said he could be
contacted, claiming there had been offers from other countries
to buy data related to nuclear power plants.
The December hacking attacks against the unit of state-run
utility Korea Electric Power Corp came after the
United States accused North Korea of a serious cyberattack on
Sony Pictures and vowed to respond proportionately.
North Korea at that time rejected the accusation by the U.S.
Federal Bureau of Investigation. The North also denied any role
in cyberattacks on South Korea's nuclear power plant operator,
calling the suggestion that it had done so part of a "smear
campaign" by South Korean leaders.
Meanwhile, the South Korean government in a separate
statement on Tuesday vowed to enhance the country's cyber
security by setting up a special team in charge of cyber
defence.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tony
Munroe; and Michael Perry)