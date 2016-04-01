U.S. President Barack Obama (C) departs with fellow world leaders after a family photo for the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON Dozens of world leaders at a nuclear summit hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama reaffirmed their commitment to fight proliferation of nuclear weapons and materials, a communique issued Friday by the leaders said.

More needs to be done to prevent non-state actors from obtaining nuclear and other radioactive materials, the communique said.

"The threat of nuclear and radiological terrorism remains one of the greatest challenges to international security, and the threat is constantly evolving," it said.

The summit occurred amid fears that Islamic State militants are trying to gather nuclear materials to create a dirty bomb.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Timothy Gardner; Editing by James Dalgleish)