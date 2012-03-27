SEOUL, March 27 World leaders gathered in Seoul for a two-day nuclear security summit released a bland statement on Tuesday reaffirming the need to work harder to ensure a "safer world for all".

In a communique long on general commitments but short on specifics, the 58 delegates reiterated a joint call to "secure all vulnerable nuclear material in four years" and backed the "essential role" of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in "facilitating international cooperation".

"Nuclear terrorism continues to be one of the most challenging threats to international security," the communique said. "Defeating this threat requires strong national measures and international cooperation given its potential global, political, economic, social and psychological consequences."

North Korea and Iran's nuclear weapons programmes were not on the agenda at the summit in the South Korean capital and neither country was invited to the forum. (Reporting by Nick Macfie; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)