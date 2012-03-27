(Adds Argentina-Britain row)
* Japan veers from nuclear summit agenda to criticise rocket
plan
* Obama warns against complacency in fighting nuclear
terrorism
* Summit statement light on substantial goals
* Japan's Noda spells out lessons learnt from Fukushima
By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Jack Kim
SEOUL, March 27 Japan steered off the agenda at
a nuclear security summit on Tuesday to hit out at North Korea's
plans for a rocket launch next month, as U.S. President Barack
Obama cautioned against complacency in dealing with the threat
of nuclear terrorism.
The summit was briefly interrupted by a dispute between
Argentina and Britain, which went to war in 1982 over the
Falkland Islands, over suggestions Britain had sent a submarine
capable of carrying nuclear weapons to the South Atlantic.
A communique issued at the end of the two-day meeting of
more than 50 world leaders in Seoul was light on specifics on
how to reduce the risk of atomic materials falling into bad
hands, loosely calling for all vulnerable material to be secured
in four years.
The world's biggest nuclear concerns, those surrounding the
weapons programmes of North Korea and Iran, were not on the
agenda at the summit, and neither country was invited.
The secretive North has been widely criticised on the
sidelines of the meeting, including by main ally China, but host
South Korea has explicitly stated the North's weapons of mass
destruction programmes were off the table during the summit
itself.
The forum is meant to deal only with safeguarding nuclear
material and facilities and preventing trafficking.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda ignored protocol and
urged the international community to strongly demand North Korea
exercise self-restraint over next month's planned rocket launch.
"The planned missile launch North Korea recently announced
would go against the international community's nuclear
non-proliferation effort and violate U.N. Security Council
resolutions," Noda said in an opening speech.
No other major leaders mentioned North Korea's nuclear
ambitions or the ballistic missile launch which Pyongyang says
will carry a weather satellite into orbit. The West says the
launch is a disguised test of a long-range missile designed to
reach the American mainland.
North Korea said last week it would consider it a
"provocation" if its "nuclear issue is placed on the agenda at
the Seoul summit" and if any statement was issued against the
North for pursuing such a programme.
On Tuesday, it said there was no reason to fire a missile
after February's agreement to suspend nuclear and missile tests
in return for food aid with the United States.
Obama has said the destitute North could be hit with tighter
sanctions if it goes ahead with the rocket launch, but experts
doubt China will back another U.N. Security Council resolution
against it.
A row erupted during the main session of the summit when
British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg hit back at accusations
levelled by Argentinian Foreign Minister Hector Timermanan that
an "extra-regional power" had sent a submarine capable of
carrying nuclear weapons to the South Atlantic.
In front of the world's leaders, Clegg fired back his own
missive, calling the remarks "unfounded, baseless insinuations".
Tension between Britain and Argentina is rising as the 30th
anniversary approaches of Argentina's invasion of the Falklands
that was repulsed by a British task force after a 10-week
conflict that killed 650 Argentine and 255 British troops.
TERRORIST THREAT
Obama told leaders the world was safer because of the steps
taken to improve nuclear security, but warned that the threat of
the wrong people getting hold of the materials to make a crude
atomic bomb was real.
"Nuclear terrorism is one of the most urgent and serious
threats to global security," he said.
The communique issued at the end of the summit reaffirmed
states' commitment to minimising stockpiles of highly enriched
uranium and plutonium, safeguarding nuclear facilities, and
preventing illicit trafficking of nuclear and radioactive
material.
The long and vaguely worded document, however, offered
nothing in the shape of measurable targets and did not single
out any state for criticism.
Critics say the summit is no more than a talking-shop, and
warn that even though its mandate was extended to include safety
after the Fukushima crisis in Japan last year, the next summit
in the Netherlands could be the last.
Miles Pomper of the Washington-based Center for
Nonproliferation Studies said the Seoul agenda was
"underwhelming to say the least".
"You got a lot of juice out of the process the first time
because it was a new thing and Obama had just come off the
Prague speech," he said, referring to a 2009 address when he
declared it was time to seek "a world without nuclear weapons".
"There were a lot of things already in the pipeline, but now
we're losing momentum ... we (need to) start being more
ambitious."
But heralding the progress made in two years since the first
such gathering of world leaders, which he hosted in Washington,
Obama said the "security of the world" depended on success.
"It would not take much - just a handful or so of these
materials - to kill hundreds of thousands of innocent
people. And that's not an exaggeration. That's the reality that
we face."
Former Cold War adversaries have cooperated to lock down
weapons-grade uranium and plutonium, some countries have agreed
to remove all such material from their soil and poorer nations
have received financial help to secure nuclear facilities.
"We've come a long way in a very short time, and that should
encourage us (but) that should not lead us to complacency," said
Obama in an appeal for further collaboration.
Noda, representing a country mired in the world's worst
nuclear crisis in 25 years, also said that Tokyo has learned
from the Fukushima disaster and was reinforcing power supply
devices and increasing security measures at its plants.
An earthquake and tsunami last March knocked out external
and on-site power supplies at the nuclear power plant, 240 km
(150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, causing the failure of cooling
systems and triggering fuel meltdowns, radiation leaks and mass
evacuations.
(Additional reporting by Matt Spetalnick, Alister Bull, Yoo
Choonsik, Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Jeremy Laurence; Editing
by Nick Macfie and Robert Birsel)