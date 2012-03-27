SEOUL, March 27 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday defended remarks he made the day before acknowledging
that the U.S. election and a leadership transition in Russia
meant that 2012 was not a good year for progress on arms control
issues like missile defence.
"The current environment is not conducive to these kinds of
thoughtful consultations," he said with Russian President Dmitry
Medvedev at his side. "I think we'll do better in 2013," he told
reporters in Seoul.
Obama, a Democrat, was overheard telling Medvedev on Monday
that he would have more space to negotiate on missile defence
after the Nov. 6 U.S. election, drawing sharp criticsm back home
from Republicans.
