By Matt Spetalnick
SEOUL, March 27 U.S. President Barack Obama
voiced doubt on Tuesday on the prospects for progress with
Moscow on missile defense until after the November U.S. election
as he staunchly defended remarks caught on camera the day before
with Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.
Obama was overheard assuring Medvedev on Monday that he
would have "more flexibility" to deal with contentious
arms-control issues after the Nov. 6 presidential ballot,
drawing sharp criticism back home from his Republican foes.
Speaking on the sidelines of a global nuclear security summit
in Seoul, Obama sought to put the controversy to rest but made
clear that his earlier comments reflected a political reality
that "everybody understands".
"I don't think it's any surprise that you can't start that a
few months before presidential and congressional elections in
the United States and at a time when they just completed
elections in Russia," Obama told reporters with Medvedev at his
side.
U.S. plans for an anti-missile shield have bedeviled
relations between Washington and Moscow despite Obama's "reset"
in ties between the former Cold War foes. Obama's Republican
opponents have accused him of being too open to concessions to
Russia on the issue.
In Monday's talks, Obama urged Moscow to give him "space"
until after the U.S. election and Medvedev said he would relay
the message to incoming Russian president Vladimir Putin, who
takes over at the Kremlin in May.
The unusual exchange came as Obama and Medvedev huddled
together on the eve of the summit, unaware their words were
being picked up by microphones as reporters were led into the
room.
It was a rare public admission by a U.S. president on the
world stage of electoral pressures he faced at home, and
threatened to detract from his message at the summit on the need
to do more to combat the threat of nuclear terrorism.
Obama, responding to a reporter's question on Tuesday during
a break in the summit, said progress on complex arms control
issues required dealings with the Pentagon and Congress to build
bipartisan support and that 2012 was not a good year to get that
done.
"The current environment is not conducive to these kinds of
thoughtful consultations," Obama said. "I think we'll do better
in 2013."
The Democratic president has faced stiff opposition from
Republicans in Congress to his legislative agenda on everything
from job creation to taxes. Republicans have already made clear
they have no interest in cooperating on further arms reduction
deals with Russia.
REPUBLICAN CRITICISM
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney seized on
Obama's earlier comment, calling it "alarming and troubling."
"This is no time for our president to be pulling his punches
with the American people," Romney said in a campaign speech in
San Diego.
But Obama pushed back, insisting he was not trying to "hide
the ball" and had no hidden agenda with Russia over the planned
missile shield. Obama, in a speech on Monday, vowed to pursue
more arms-control deals with Moscow as part of his broader
nuclear disarmament agenda.
As he was leaning toward Medvedev in Seoul on Monday, Obama
was overheard asking for time - "particularly with missile
defense" - until he is in a better position politically to
resolve such issues.
"I understand your message about space," replied Medvedev.
"This is my last election ... After my election I have more
flexibility," Obama said, expressing confidence that he would
win a second term.
"I will transmit this information to Vladimir," said
Medvedev, Putin's protege and long considered number two in
Moscow's power structure.
Medvedev played down the remarks at a separate news
conference in Seoul on Tuesday. "There's a good period to
resolve political issues. The best period is when all political
forces are stable, regardless of who does what," he said.
"So this is what we talked about. We have never concealed
anything and President Obama could say this publicly or
non-publicly."
The United States and NATO have offered Russia a role in the
project to create an anti-ballistic shield which includes
participation by Romania, Poland, Turkey and Spain.
But Moscow says it fears the system could weaken Russia by
gaining the capability to shoot down the nuclear missiles it
relies on as a deterrent.
It wants a legally binding pledge from the United States
that Russia's nuclear forces would not be targeted by the system
and joint control of how it is used.
