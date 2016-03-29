WASHINGTON Russia has isolated itself and missed an opportunity by choosing to skip this week's Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, the White House said on Tuesday.

"Russia's decision to certainly not participate at a high level we believe is a missed opportunity for Russia above all," said Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser to the White House National Security Council, in a conference call with reporters.

"Frankly, all they're doing is isolating themselves in not participating as they have in the past," Rhodes said, noting the United States and Russia continue to cooperate and discuss issues related to nuclear security.

