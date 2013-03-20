(Deletes superfluous word in paragraph 6)
* India membership issue divides nuclear export group
* Consensus-based NSG prevents exports for military purposes
* India would be only member outside anti-nuclear arms pact
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Mar 20 The United States and three other
big powers this week argued for allowing nuclear-armed India
into an atomic export control group, but China and several
European states appeared doubtful about the move, diplomats said
on Wednesday.
They said the divisions were in evidence during closed-door
talks of the 46-nation Nuclear Suppliers Group on the sensitive
issue of whether India could join and become the NSG's only
member that is outside the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
The United States, France, Britain and Russia were among
those which backed membership for India - Asia's third-largest
economy - while smaller European states such as Ireland, the
Netherlands and Switzerland had reservations, the envoys said.
China stressed the need for equal treatment in South Asia,
an apparent reference to its ally Pakistan which is also outside
the NPT and has also tested atomic bombs, they said. One
diplomat said Japan also appeared lukewarm on the idea.
The tone of Monday's informal debate in Vienna suggested
that the controversial issue will not be ready for a decision at
the NSG's next annual plenary session, to be held in the Czech
capital of Prague in June. NSG decisions are made by consensus.
"There are several countries in each camp. I'm not sure how
it can be moved forward," one envoy said.
But another diplomat said that while "a number of countries
have continued doubts" they did not categorically rule out that
India, which has yet to apply, could eventually become a member.
The NSG - which includes the United States, Russia, China,
European Union countries and some others - is a cartel that
tries to ensure that civilian nuclear exports are not diverted
for military purposes.
In 2010, Washington announced backing for India joining.
But Pakistan - which has been trying to move closer to Asian
powerhouse China as Islamabad's ties with Washington have
suffered - has warned against allowing its rival into the NSG.
India and Pakistan - which have fought three wars - have
both refused to sign the 189-nation NPT, which would oblige them
to scrap nuclear weapons.
Close relations between China and Pakistan reflect a
long-standing shared wariness of their common neighbour, India,
and a desire to counter U.S. influence across the region.
NUCLEAR "PRESTIGE"
Those for India joining say it is better if the country is
inside than outside the NSG as it is already an advanced nuclear
energy power and will in future become a significant exporter as
well, one of the diplomats who attended the discussions said.
Those which are sceptical argue it could undermine the NPT,
which is a cornerstone of global nuclear disarmament efforts.
"There are differences of opinion on allowing non-NPT
members into the NSG," another diplomat said.
Mark Hibbs of the Carnegie Endowment think-tank said some
"worried that India will use its voice to reverse the NSG's
gears and loosen export controls, since India has not
demonstrated a firm historical commitment" to its mission.
To receive civilian nuclear exports, nations that are not
one of the five officially recognised atomic weapons states must
usually place their nuclear activities under the safeguards of
the International Atomic Energy Agency, NSG rules say.
When the United States sealed a nuclear supply deal with
India in 2008 that China and others found questionable because
Delhi is outside the NPT, Washington won an NSG waiver from that
rule after contentious negotiations.
The landmark civilian nuclear cooperation agreement ended
India's atomic isolation following its 1974 nuclear test and
could mean billions of dollars in business for U.S. firms.
India gained access to technology and fuel while it was
allowed to continue its nuclear weapons programme.
Pakistan wants a similar civilian nuclear agreement with the
United States to help meet its growing energy needs.
But Washington is reluctant, largely because a Pakistani
nuclear scientist, Abdul Qadeer Khan, admitted in 2004 to
transferring nuclear secrets to North Korea, Iran and Iraq.
Nuclear expert Daryl Kimball said India wanted to join the
NSG because of prestige but that this would undercut the group's
ability to ensure that New Delhi respects the non-proliferation
commitments it made to win support for the 2008 exemption.
"Those commitments included no further nuclear weapons
testing, compliance with site-specific safeguards, and support
for a fissile material production moratorium," said Kimball, of
the Washington-based Arms Control Association.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)