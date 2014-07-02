* Nuclear body held annual meeting in Buenos Aires in June
* Different opinions voiced in debate on India
* India has not signed anti-atom bomb pact
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, July 2 An influential global body that
controls atomic exports is divided over establishing closer ties
with India, meaning the nuclear-armed Asian power may have to
wait a while longer before joining.
Diplomatic sources said different opinions were voiced in a
debate on relations with India - a non-signatory to the
Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) - at an annual meeting of the
48-nation Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) last week in Buenos
Aires.
The United States, Britain and other members have argued in
favour of India joining the trade body, established in 1975 to
ensure that civilian nuclear trade is not diverted for military
aims.
NSG membership could boost India's international standing as
a responsible atomic power and also give it greater influence on
issues related to global nuclear trade.
But the country would be the only member of the suppliers'
group that has not signed up to the NPT, a 189-nation treaty set
up four decades ago to prevent states from acquiring nuclear
weapons.
This has caused some NSG states to raise doubts about India
joining their club, which plays a pivotal role in countering
nuclear threats and proliferation. Some also argue that it could
erode the credibility of the NPT, a cornerstone of global
nuclear disarmament efforts.
But supporters say it is better if India is in, rather than
out, of the NSG as it is already an advanced nuclear energy
power and will in future become a significant exporter as well.
"There will be further debate on this issue," one source
said. Another source said it remained uncertain what the
potential benefits and risks were of India joining. Earlier NSG
debates on the issue have also highlighted the differing views
among the members.
India - Asia's third-largest economy - has yet to formally
apply to join the NSG and would need the support of all member
states in order to be successful. Diplomats say it may want to
be sure of unanimous NSG backing before taking that step.
IAEA MONITORING
Days before the meeting in Argentina, India said it was
ratifying a so-called Additional Protocol with the International
Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to expand oversight over its
civilian nuclear programme.
The United States said this marked another "important step
in bringing India into the international non-proliferation
mainstream". But some experts questioned the move's
significance, as it would not affect India's nuclear weapons
programme and sensitive atomic fuel activities.
The agenda for the June 26-27 meeting in Buenos Aires said
members would be "invited to a general discussion on the NSG's
relationship with India", without giving details.
Diplomats have said that China was among those countries to
have been doubtful. Beijing's reservations may be influenced by
its ties to its ally Pakistan, India's rival, which has also
tested atomic bombs and is also outside the NPT, analysts say.
To receive civilian nuclear exports, nations that are not
one of the five officially recognised nuclear arms states -
those that had known arsenals before the NPT was drafted - must
usually place their nuclear activities under IAEA safeguards.
When the United States sealed a nuclear supply deal with
India in 2008 that China and others found questionable because
Delhi is outside the NPT, Washington won an NSG waiver from that
rule after long and contentious negotiations.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)