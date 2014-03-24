THE HAGUE, March 24 Italy and Belgium said on Monday they had moved excess nuclear materials to the United States for disposal or downgrading under the terms of past agreements, at the start of a nuclear summit in the Netherlands.

Italy said about 20kg of highly enriched uranium and separated plutonium had been moved from its territory. Belgium said a "significant amount" of the same materials had also gone. Both statements were countersigned by the United States.

The material will be stored in the United States until it is disposed of or made into low-enriched uranium for civilian purposes, the statements added. (Reporting by Jeff Mason)