Japanese high-enriched uranium, plutonium to be sent to US
China says concerned about Japan's plutonium stocks
Japan has long said it will not seek nuclear weapons
South Korea warns of Fukushima-scale nuclear terrorist
attack
By Jeff Mason and Fredrik Dahl
THE HAGUE, March 24 Japan will turn over
hundreds of kilograms (pounds) of sensitive nuclear material of
potential use in bombs to the United States to be downgraded and
disposed of, the two countries' leaders said as a nuclear
security summit began on Monday.
China had voiced concern earlier this year about regional
rival Japan's holding of plutonium but Washington and the United
Nations nuclear agency have made it clear they are not worried
about the way Tokyo is handling the issue.
Still, U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe said that all highly enriched uranium (HEU)
and separated plutonium would be removed from the Fast Critical
Assembly at the Japan Atomic Energy Agency, a facility used for
studying the nuclear physics of so-called fast reactors.
The announcement followed what the White House said were
technological advances since the 1960s launch of this type of
research plant that would allow it to be converted to run on
fuel not potentially usable for bombs, unlike HEU or plutonium.
Japan, the world's only target of atomic bombs, during the
final stages of World War Two, does not have nuclear weapons and
has long said it will not seek to obtain them.
Like uranium, plutonium is used to fuel nuclear power plants
and for research purposes, but can also serve as the fissile
material for the core of a nuclear bomb.
"This effort involves the elimination of hundreds of
kilograms of nuclear material, furthering our mutual goal of
minimizing stocks of HEU and separated plutonium worldwide,
which will help prevent unauthorized actors, criminals, or
terrorists from acquiring such materials," said a joint
U.S.-Japanese statement released by the White House.
"This material, once securely transported to the United
States, will be sent to a secure facility and fully converted
into less sensitive forms."
The announcement was made in The Hague shortly before
leaders from 53 countries, including Obama and Abe, began a
two-day summit aimed at agreeing steps to help prevent al
Qaeda-style militant groups from obtaining nuclear bombs.
CHINA "EXTREMELY" CONCERNED
It is the third such summit since 2010, when it was held in
Washington at Obama's initiative. Minimizing civilian uses of
HEU or plutonium is regarded as vital to reducing the threat of
nuclear terrorism. Although significant progress has been made
in the last four years, more action is needed, experts say.
It is "well known that terrorist groups have been keen on
acquiring nuclear weapons and materials," President Park
Geun-Hye of South Korea, host of the second summit, said.
"A disaster along the lines of the Fukushima nuclear
accident three years ago can also be wreaked by nuclear
terrorism," she told fellow leaders, referring to the worst
nuclear accident in a quarter of a century, in Japan in 2011.
Last month, China said it was "extremely concerned" by a
report that Japan had resisted returning to the United States
more than 300 kg (660 lb) of mostly weapons-grade plutonium.
Japan's Kyodo news agency at the time said the United States
had pressed Japan to give back the nuclear material, which could
be used to make up to 50 nuclear bombs. Japan had balked but
finally relented to U.S. demands, Kyodo said. It was not clear
why Tokyo might have been initially reluctant.
The material was bought for research purposes during the
1960s. A Japanese official said in mid-February that the two
governments would probably reach an official agreement on its
return at summit in The Hague.
China, which has nuclear arms, is involved in a bitter
territorial dispute with Japan over some off-shore islands.
It denies Japanese accusations that it is a threat to peace
and in turn has accused Japan of trying to rearm and failing to
learn the lessons of its brutal behaviour during World War Two,
when imperial Japanese forces occupied China.
Chen Kai, secretary general of the China Arms Control and
Nuclear Disarmament Association, said before the U.S.-Japanese
announcement that Japan "in recent years" has been amassing a
large amount nuclear material, including HEU and plutonium.
"Experts believe such Japanese stockpiling activities have
far exceeded the normal necessity of its domestic use of nuclear
energy," he told reporters on the sidelines of the summit.
"A BIG DEAL"
Japan also has plutonium contained in spent nuclear fuel at
civil reactor and reprocessing sites, totalling 159 tonnes at
the end of 2012, according to Japanese data on the website of
the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Abe said Japan would continue to make efforts to minimize
nuclear material. "With regard to plutonium, we will firmly
maintain our policy that we should possess no plutonium reserves
without specified purposes," he told the summit.
A White House fact sheet said Japan's Fast Critical Assembly
came online in 1967 when HEU and plutonium were believed to be
required for the type of experiments it was designed for.
But recent technological progress has changed that and it
will now become the world's first "major fast critical facility
to convert from HEU and separated plutonium fuels, marking a
significant milestone for global nuclear security," it said.
Miles Pomper, a nuclear security expert at the Monterey
Institute of International Studies, said such critical
assemblies had not been "touched" before.
"They usually have the most weapons-grade material so it's a
big deal," he said in an email. "However, Japan still has nine
tonnes of separated plutonium that can be used in nuclear
weapons and is looking to make more."
