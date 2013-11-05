Nov 5 Steelmaker Nucor Corp's executive
chairman and former chief executive, Dan DiMicco, will retire
from the company's board at the end of this year, the company
said on Tuesday.
Nucor's current chief executive, John Ferriola, will take
over as chairman on Jan. 1. DiMicco headed up the company from
September 2000 to December 2012.
DiMicco's years at the helm of Nucor, one of the biggest
U.S. steelmakers, and his long-running campaign for new trade
policies to support domestic manufacturing, have made him one of
the steel industry's best-known executives.